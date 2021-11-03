‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Splits From Kody Brown After 25 Years

The stars of TLC reality series Sister Wives, Christine and Kody Brown, have decided to separate after more than 25 years of marriage.

Christine made the announcement in an Instagram post on Tuesday, writing, “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave.”

She added: “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Sister Wives documents the life of a polygamist family, which includes father Kody and his four wives (Meri, Janelle, Robyn, and Christine) and their 18 children. Christine entered the marriage in 1994, where at the time, Kody was already married to his first wife Meri and second wife, Janelle. Robyn joined the marriage in 2010.

While he was only legally married to Meri, who he divorced in 2014 to officially wed Robyn, Kody considers himself spiritually married to all of his wives.

In an Instagram statement of his own, Kody wrote, “Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness. We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her. Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.”

Together, the pair share six children, a son Paedon (23), and daughters Aspyn (26), Mykelti (25), Gwendlyn (20), Ysabel (18), and Truely (11).

In a teaser for the upcoming 16th season, Christine touches on her marital troubles with Kody. “Why would I want to live on the same property with a dysfunctional marriage where right over there, he’s got a full-functioning marriage?” she says. “Who would ever want to live like that?”

Sister Wives, Season 16, Premiere, November 21, TLC