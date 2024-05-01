Get Both Sides of the Story For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Law & Order Newsletter:

Camryn Manheim, who plays stern NYPD Lt. Kate Dixon on Law & Order, is very pleased that the show’s writers finally decided to write in Dixon’s son, Patrick, who is deaf. He was mentioned back in her first season, when she explained to a detective that she read a deaf witness’s sign language because her child was deaf.

We’ll finally meet Patrick (played by deaf actor James Caverly, Only Murders in the Building) in the May 2 episode. The Emmy-winning actress (The Practice) talks about the episode and her adventures with ASL (American Sign Language).

Talk about this special episode and working with Caverly.

Camryn Manheim: Caverly’s character Patrick comes into the precinct and gets a bit involved in this week’s investigation. It’s very cool. James is a bright and shining actor who did the Broadway production of Children of a Lesser God, and he played Nathan Lane’s son on Murders. While he filmed this episode, he was performing at Lincoln Center in a deaf rendition of Rent. I’m thrilled to have him as my son.

What is the episode “Castle in the Sky” about?

The writers were waiting for the perfect headline. There was a huge article in the New York Times about the housing crisis and how no one can afford to live in the city. It went hand in hand with our story about a young real estate mogul whose father gave him a lot of money that invested in properties and they’re all laying empty, while people can’t find apartments. The show revolves around the murder of this investor, and it’s high-profile and DA Baxter [Tony Goldwyn] gets involved because he know the victim’s father.

How does someone deaf fit into the story?

The doorman in one of these buildings has a deaf daughter and because they are currently unhoused, they spend time in one of the abandoned luxury buildings. As the NYPD investigate the crime, they young girl turns out to be a witness and her father is charged with the murder. Dixon’s son talked to her about the case because he’s a teacher at a deaf school, and the girl is his student. He is concerned about the family, and he knows them to be wonderful people. It’ s a wonderful episode for me because I introduce “my son,” but I get to use another love in my life, which is sign language. I get to sign not only with James but also with Alona Jane Robbins. She’s nine years old and will break your heart into a million pieces.

Do Dixon and her son have disagreements over the case?

She’s extremely conflicted. She has a moral dilemma about right and wrong and good and bad and the harm that happens to both parties in the case. The question is how to best address it without out causing more harm. She is very compassionate to how Patrick views the charges, but she uncovers some information that could really throw it in disarray, and yes, they have a disagreement. It’s rough on them because they respect and love each other, but Dixon plays by the book. She comes from a family of cops. Her father, her brothers, and her husband were all cops. That’s all she knows. But sometimes the law can’t be black or white; there has to be a little leeway based on circumstances. She’s faced with a tough dilemma.

Baxter certainly seems to be involved in cases that Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston) wasn’t.

He has more to prove. McCoy was tried and true, a legend in the DA’s office; we all knew exactly where he stood. When it comes to Baxter, everyone’s trying to figure if he is politically motivated, has ulterior motives, or is he a justice seeker? We don’t know yet. And that’s the beauty of this character. It keeps us on our toes. I have a scene with Baxter in this episode and I just can’t 100 percent read him. Tony is such a brilliant actor; it’s thrilling to work with him.

Is it correct that you’ve been an ASL interpreter?

Yes, I worked for the Lexington School for the Deaf that had a program which placed deaf people in long-term jobs. I trained people to work at the U.S. Post Office—some of those people have been there for 30 years! I worked at the Essex Hotel and at NYU in classrooms, but one of my favorite jobs as an interpreter was when I worked for seven downtown hospitals. I think I got that job because I rode a motorcycle, and if they called me in the middle of the night, I could get to any of them really fast. I was there for the birth of babies! People thought I lived in the OR. One of the most exciting times of my life was riding my motorcycle to St. Vincent’s in the Village, coming through the ER, ripping off my helmet and announcing, “I’m here!”

Was that how you made money when you were a struggling young actress?

Yes. I had this alternative life running around Manhattan interpreting in math classes or somebody’s job site. It was pretty cool. I hope James Caverly will recur, now that he’s met the detectives. It’s wonderful to include so many people with disabilities on our shows. I’m always an advocate for judges in wheelchairs and lawyers who are blind or deaf people.

Your 500th episode is on May 9! How are you all celebrating?

We’re going to get together and have a dinner party. Some of us have been on some of the earlier shows. I did three episodes of Law & Order back in the 90’s, so I feel very thrilled to celebrate 500 episodes. The show has been one of the most important television shows to the New York acting community. It has put so many people on the map like Bradley Cooper.

Will you be back for L&O’s 24th season?

I really hope so. This is one of my most favorite jobs and what will they do without me? [Laughs] She’s the one who bosses everybody around!

Law & Order, Thursdays, 8/7c, NBC