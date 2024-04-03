‘FBI: International’: Former ‘Big Leap’ Star Teri Polo Joins Season 3 Cast

The Big Leap star Teri Polo is set to join the cast of FBI: International for its third season, which is currently airing on CBS.

As first reported by Deadline, Polo is set to appear in the final two episodes of Season 3 and will return for additional episodes in Season 4 if the series is renewed.

The third season premiered on February 13, 2024, and continues to follow the operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s International Fly Team as they travel the world investigating crime and terrorism.

Polo joins a cast that includes Luke Kleintank as Scott Forrester, Carter Redwood as Andre Raines, Vinessa Vidotto as Cameron Vo, Eva-Jane Willis as Megan “Smitty” Garretson, and Christina Wolfe as Amanda Tate.

The new addition comes after the exit of Heida Reed, who played Agent Jamie Kellett across the first two seasons. Reed’s character left the show in the Season 3 premiere, where she resigned from the team and transferred to a field office in Washington, D.C.

Most recently, Polo appeared in three episodes of NCIS, playing Vivian Kolchak. Prior to that, she starred as Julia Perkins in Fox’s musical comedy-drama The Big Leap. She also reprised her role as Stef Adams Foster in Freeform’s The Fosters‘ spin-off Good Trouble.

Her other television credits include Curb Your Enthusiasm, Conviction, Man Up!, Law & Order: LA, Glory Daze, The West Wing, I’m With Her, The Practice, Sports Night, and Northern Exposure.

On film, Polo is best known for playing Robert De Niro‘s daughter, Pam Byrnes, in the Meet the Parents franchise. She’s also starred in several Hallmark movies, including A Taste of Romance, The Christmas Heart, Love, Again, and J.L. Family Ranch and its sequel, J.L. Family Ranch: The Wedding Gift.

FBI: International is executive produced by Dick Wolf, Derek Haas, Matt Olmstead, Michael Katleman, Arthur Forney, and Peter Jankowski. The series is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with CBS Studios.

FBI: International, Season 3, Tuesdays, 9/8c, CBS