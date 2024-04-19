Candace Cameron Bure Reveals She ‘Almost Died’ in Freak Set Accident

Candace Cameron Bure has revealed she “almost died” while trying to pull off a stunt on Netflix’s Full House reboot Fuller House.

The actress joined her former co-stars Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber on the latest episode of their How Rude, Tanneritos! podcast, where she opened up about the scary incident.

“I almost died!” Bure said (per Parade). “That’s not even an exaggeration,” she added, noting that she still has “PTSD” from the experience.

She then described the stunt in which her character, D.J. Tanner, rode a zipline across the show’s living room set. However, she said the rig wasn’t properly set up and ended with an almost fatal accident.

“During rehearsal, the rig was not set up correctly, and there was no safety stop on the end of [the zipline],” Bure recalled. “So when I landed off the zipline and stopped, the whole mechanism, which is all metal and very, very heavy, slid right off the track and came right next to my head within an inch.”

Sweetin, who played D.J.’s younger sister Stephanie on both Full House and Fuller House, confirmed Bure’s story. She said the equipment was so heavy that it broke the stairs on set and made a dent in the stage floor.

“I felt it go right by me,” Bure continued. “If I had just even shifted my weight the tiniest bit, it would have probably broken my neck, like landed right on top of my head.”

Barber, who portrayed Kimmy Gibbler in the original series and the 2016 revival, remembered the director looking “so serious” and telling everyone to take a break after the “traumatic” experience.

The actresses also claimed the stunt coordinator was fired after the incident, and the episode was rewritten to include a different stunt.

Fuller House premiered on February 26, 2016, and ran for five seasons until June 2, 2020. The series centered on the now-adult D.J., a widowed mother of three sons, who lived at the Tanners’ childhood home with her sister Stephanie and best friend Kimmy and her teenage daughter.