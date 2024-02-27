Candace Cameron Bure is stepping back into a mystery role.

Great American Family has announced it will launch Great American Mysteries, with mystery movie franchises starring some of the network’s beloved talent, soon. It will launch with The Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: A Case for the Winemaker, starring Bure (who previously led Aurora Teagarden Mysteries for Hallmark) and Aaron Ashmore. The mystery is adapted from Candace Havens’ book of the same name. More new original mystery movie series will be announced in the coming weeks.

In The Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: A Case for the Winemaker, Ainsley McGregor (Bure), a former Chicago criminologist, returns to her hometown, Sweet River, Texas. She has traded full-time crime work for opening Bless Your Arts, a market for artisans to sell crafts and wares. But Ainsley cannot deny her first love is crime solving and accepts a position teaching a criminology class at the local community college. Her skills quickly become a major asset to the quaint town when a murder occurs at a winery owned by her friend, who now stands accused of the crime.

The Sweet River Sheriff, who is also Ainsley’s brother, Ryan, wants her to stay out of the investigation, but she knows the pieces of this puzzle do not fit. To help her friend and with the unexpected assistance from goodhearted local busybodies, Ainsley McGregor is back on the case.

“There’s nothing more exciting for me than being back in the cozy mystery genre. Mysteries are so fun to watch and to try to solve. I hope our faithful fans and audiences fall in love with the townspeople of Sweet River, Texas, and Ainsley McGregor’s keen eye for solving mysteries. In this next-level mystery series, the family dynamics and developing relationships alone should keep you coming back for more!” said Bure, CEO of Candy Rock Entertainment, in a statement.

Added Bill Abbott, President & CEO of Great American Media, “We are thrilled to be in the business of telling fun, light-hearted stories featuring great characters, strong stories, and a fun side of the mystery genre that fits perfectly with our licensed series strategy. Our cozy mysteries are crafted in the heritage of the classic storytelling that has evolved since Agatha Christie coined the term in the 1930s and set the stage for one of the most popular genres of entertainment.”

The Ainsley McGregor Mysteries: A Case for the Winemaker is a Syrup Studios production in association with Candy Rock Entertainment. Costa Vassos serves as producer, and Martin Wood directs a screenplay adapted by Jim Head based on the Candace Havens book. Executive producers include Bure, Ford Englerth, Jeffery Brooks, Eric Jarboe, Holly A. Hines, Gerald Webb, Wood, Head, and Trevor McWhinney. Supervising producers include Catherine Kretz and Michael Shepard, with Jonathan Shore and Doran S. Chandler serving as associate producers.