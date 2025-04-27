Jodie Sweetin & Andrea Barber Explain Why They Didn’t Crush on ‘Full House’ Costar John Stamos

For Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber, it’s gross when people ask whether they ever had crushes on Full House costar John Stamos.

The topic came up in the duo’s How Rude, Tanneritos! podcast as the two actors pondered whether they’d rather marry Stamos’ character from the show, Jesse Katsopolis, or Dave Coulier’s, Joey Gladstone.

“This a weird question to answer,” observed Sweetin, who played Stephanie Tanner on the ABC sitcom. “I’m like, I don’t know, I wouldn’t marry either one of them because they’re like family, and it’s weird.”

Barber, who played neighbor Kimmy Gibbler on the show, said, “It’s like when people ask us in media interviews, they’re like, ‘Did you ever have a crush on John Stamos?’ Like, that is a gross question. No! They’re like our older brothers. We do not think of them that way.”

“Not even older brothers,” Sweetin added. “They’re like my uncles.”

And Barber said, “There’s nothing remotely attractive about this. They are just our buddies, and yeah, this is kind of a weird question.”

John Stamos, Dylan/Blake Tuomy-Wilhoit, Lori Loughlin, Dave Coulier, Andrea Barber, Mary-Kate/Ashley Olsen, Jodie Sweetin, Bob Saget, Candace Cameron, Scott Weinger

Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives

The two Full House stars did answer the Joey vs. Jesse question, though.

“I’d have to go with Joey. I don’t know, Jesse’s a little toxic. … But [Joey is] going to do the Popeye voice every time he kisses you,” Barber said.

“Oh, god, I forgot about that,” Sweetin said, before pointing out that Joey is also living in a basement.

“But he doesn’t have the toxic male traits like Jesse does,” Barber said. “He’s not going to run off and find himself and drive his motorcycle across the bay. He’s not going to do that, but he’s going to do his voices. Bullwinkle. Yeah, he’s going to do all of them.”

Barber and Sweetin laughed about the prospect of the “very pretty” Stamos getting “such a complex” about their podcast discussion. But ultimately, they said that if they’re making their selection based on temperament alone, they’re “going with Gladstone.”

FYI, the How Rude, Tanneritos! podcast has become a font of Full House insights for fans. Earlier this year, Barber and Sweetin discussed how the show neglected Pam Tanner, the Tanner kids’ late mother.

