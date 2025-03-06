Candace Cameron Bure played D.J. Tanner on Full House from 1987-1995, then reprised her role in the spinoff Fuller House from 2016-2020. But would she return as the grown-up version of her character in another spinoff or iteration of the series?

TV Insider caught up with the actress at the 23rd Annual MovieGuide Awards, which hands out statues for excellence in faith-based programming. Bure is a previous MovieGuide Award winner and presenter at this year’s show, and she dished all about her upcoming projects, the possibility of playing D.J. Tanner again, if she recommends other stars trying Dancing With the Stars like she did in 2014, and more.

What brings you out to The 23rd Annual MovieGuide Awards?

Candace Cameron Bure: I love the MovieGuide Awards. I never want to miss this event. I love that they celebrate family TV and movies. It’s where I’ve spent my career for 40 years – in family entertainment. This is perfect awards show for me.

What’s coming up next for you?

I’m starring in another Ainsley McGregor mystery. The next one will be out in April. Cameron [Mathison] and I are going to film a sequel to a Christmas movie we did last year [Home Sweet Christmas]. I also have a few other projects that are separate from GAC that I’m really excited about.

What’s the next Ainsley McGregor movie about?

This one is a cold case. Not all of them have murders in them. (Laughs) We don’t want to have someone die in every single movie. Ainsley, the role I play, is a criminologist. Her brother, Ryan [Robin Dunne], is the sheriff. Her boyfriend, Jake [Aaron Ashmore], is the fire chief. Jake and Ryan are best friends.

Fuller House, a revival of Full House, was one of the more successful reboots. It’s hard to believe it ended five years ago! Any plans for it to return – either as a series or a movie?

I have not heard anything on another reiteration of that. I will say Fuller House was one of the best experiences of my life. I just loved it – a lot. I loved being able to play a grown-up D.J. Tanner, and I’d love to play her again.

Have you been in touch with Dave Coulier [Uncle Joey] since his announcement that he’d battling cancer?

We’re all keeping in touch. We check in to see how Dave’s doing. Right now, he’s going through his treatments.

You came in third on Dancing With the Stars. I remember after the finale that you and your pro partner Mark Ballas were so happy because, you said, “We get to stop!”

(Laughs) It’s so true! Tonight, I feel like I’m a mirror ball trophy!

Would you recommend to actor pals that they do DWTS if approached?

Absolutely. The show is so hard emotionally and it’s mentally challenging – especially when you’re not a trained dancer. Folks are scared to do something on live TV that they’re not used to doing. But to get over those fears? That’s the exciting part! Anytime my actor friends tell me they’ve been asked to do it I encourage them. I learned so much from doing it. I came out a different person.

The 32nd Annual MovieGuide Awards, Thursday, March 6, 8/7c, GAC