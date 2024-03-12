‘Ghosts’ & ‘Fire Country’ Renewed at CBS

No one should be surprised by this news: Two of CBS‘ hit shows are coming back.

The network has announced that it has renewed Ghosts and Fire Country for the 2024-2025 season. Ghosts will be back for its fourth season, and Fire Country will be returning for its third.

“Ghosts and Fire Country are proven viewer favorites on both broadcast and streaming thanks to exceptional storytelling, talented actors and an ever-growing fan base,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “We are elated to keep the momentum going and bring them back to CBS next season.”

Ghosts follows Sam (Rose McIver) and her husband Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar)—and the spirts that inhabit the B&B in which they reside; only Sam can see the spirits. It is averaging over 10.2 million viewers in live 7-day multiplatform viewing (both broadcast and streaming), up 2 percent from last year. Ghosts ranked as the #1 comedy on Paramount+ in February. The Season 3 premiere was the series’ most-watched episode ever on a Live+SD basis.

The cast also includes Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Román Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco, Rebecca Wisocky, and Devan Chandler Long.

Fire Country, following Max Thieriot‘s Bode and the men and women who fight fires in his hometown (both as part of Cal Fire and the inmate fire camp Three Rock), is averaging 9.21 million viewers in live 7-day multiplatform viewing, which is up seven percent from last year. Fire Country is a top six series on Paramount+ and ranked as the #4 drama on the service in the month of February. The series is a time period winner, Fridays at 9/8c.

The cast also includes Billy Burke, Kevin Alejandro, Diane Farr, Stephanie Arcila, Jordan Calloway, and Jules Latimer.

These two shows will be joining a few new shows already set for CBS’ 2024-2025 lineup: Matlock starring Kathy Bates as the titular character in the update on the 1986 classic series; the comedy Poppa’s House, with Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr.; the Morris Chestnut-led Watson, a modern take of the titular doctor who worked alongside Sherlock Holmes, after the detective’s death; NCIS: Origins, a prequel about young Gibbs (Austin Stowell) as he starts his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office, with Mark Harmon serving as narrator and executive producer; and a Young Sheldon sequel starring Montana Jordan and Emily Osment. Plus, there might be a Fire Country spinoff, with Morena Baccarin guest starring in this season’s sixth episode as a sheriff in Edgewater.

Ghosts, Thursdays, 8:30/7:30c, CBS