Bravo is about to tackle perhaps their most important mission let: their last one. SEAL Team is ending with the upcoming seventh season on Paramount+ in 2024.

“It has been a privilege to tell stories over seven seasons that honor the bravery and heroism of all who serve our country,” said executive producers Spencer Hudnut and Christopher Chulack in a statement when the news broke in November.

Added star and executive producer David Boreanaz, “I’m proud we were able to make this show to shine light in the darkness toward so many suffering today. I look forward to season seven and the opportunity to end this series with love and gratitude.”

The final episodes do have quite a bit to tackle, especially considering Jason (Boreanaz) publicly spoke about his TBI, then he, the rest of Bravo, and other SEALs went in front of command, with the others opening up about their own struggles. Below, we take a look at what we need to see after that and in general as SEAL Team says goodbye.

SEAL Team, Seventh and Final Season, 2024, Paramount+