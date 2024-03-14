TV’s creepiest tech show is coming back for another round. Netflix announced on March 14 that Black Mirror is returning for Season 7 with half a dozen new episodes. The thrilling anthology series from Charlie Brooker underwent some stylistic changes in Season 6 — including a major lean into the supernatural territory — and it looks like the new season will tweak the formula a bit more as well.

Here we’ll break down everything we know about Black Mirror Season 7 so far.

When will Black Mirror Season 7 premiere?

An exact release date has not been announced, but Netflix confirmed the new season is due to premiere next year, in 2025.

How many episodes of Black Mirror Season 7 will there be?

Netflix has announced that there’ll be six new episodes of Black Mirror in Season 7. The streamer teased, “Robert Daly is dead, but for the crew of the USS Callister, their problems are just beginning.”

What will Black Mirror Season 7 be about?

Details on the new season are slim at this time, but what we do know is that one of the episodes will be a sequel to the fan-favorite Season 5 episode “U.S.S. Callister.”

That episode centered on a game developer who created cookie versions of his co-workers to torture in secret inside one of his games. They managed to get the upper hand on him, but they remained stuck on the virtual ship indefinitely.

Who is in the cast of Black Mirror Season 7?

A full cast list has not yet been revealed. However, since a sequel to the spaceship-centric episode “U.S.S. Callister” is on the rise, fans can potentially expect some of the stars of that segment (other than Jesse Plemons, whose character died) to return. The previous episode featured Cristin Milioti, Michaela Coel, Jimmi Simpson, Billy Magnussen, Osy Ikhile, and Paul G. Raymond as the cookie crewmembers of the titular ship. Aaron Paul also lent his vocals to the episode as Gamer691, a player who encountered the cookie space cadets in the game.

Meanwhile, Brooker will return as creator and executive produce alongside Jessica Rhoades and Annabel Jones.

Is there a trailer for Black Mirror Season 7?

Not yet, but Netflix has revealed this video announcement teaser for the new season.

Is Season 7 the final season of Black Mirror?

There’s no indication as of this time that the seventh season of the show will be its last.