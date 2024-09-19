Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

Ryan Seacrest is only into his second week as Wheel of Fortune host, and he fears he may have cursed the wheel after what fans call an “insane” string of bad luck on Wednesday’s (September 18) episode.

Wednesday’s episode saw a showdown between Melissa Brickey, a fundraiser for a non-profit supporting people with disabilities from St. Louis, Missouri, Brent Lau, an ice cream shop connoisseur from Bakersfield, California, and Tanijah Johnson, a recent grad student from Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Early in the episode, all three players ran into a wave of bad luck as the wheel seemed to be magnetically attracted to the bankrupt wedge. During the Crossword round, all three contestants landed on bankrupt back-to-back-to-back.

“Shall we have a conversation with this wheel?” Seacrest joked, leaning over and talking to the iconic prop. “What are you doing to us?!”

Lau then spun again but unbelievably landed on Lose A Turn. “We did something bad before we got here,” Seacrest quipped.

Johnson momentarily broke the bad luck by landing on $800 and picking the letter H. But her good fortune didn’t last as she spun again and landed back on bankrupt, losing everything. Brickey then spun and also landed on bankrupt again.

“So, I’m new here. I’ve never seen anything like this before,” the American Idol host said before telling Lau to “break this curse!”

Unfortunately, Lau did not break the curse, as he once again landed on Lose a Turn, leaving Seacrest exasperated. “Vanna? What is going on?” Seacrest said, turning to his co-host Vanna White, who simply laughed and shrugged her shoulders. “Please, help me!”

When Johnson spun again and once more landed on bankrupt, Seacrest couldn’t even speak. He leaned over and banged his head against the set.

“Do you want me to spin?” Brickey asked. “Please,” Seacrest replied.

Finally, Brickey ended the curse, landing on $600 and solving the puzzle. Brickey kept up the momentum from there, winning the episode with $20,050 and nailing the Bonus Round puzzle to bag an extra $40,000.

Fans took to social media to share their reactions to the unbelievable bad luck round, with one Wheel of Fortune Reddit user writing, “That had to be the biggest run of bad luck on the wheel I’ve seen in a long time!”

“I couldn’t stop laughing at Ryan’s reaction,” said another.

“Yep that was crazy!! Good mix of bankrupt and lose a turn,” one commenter added.

Another added, “That was insane!! What are the odds of that happening so many times in a row?”

“That’s why you should pay attention to your spin power,” said one fan.

“It’s not even Friday the 13th and the wheel is cursed,” wrote one X user.

Another said, “I can’t belive the bankrupt curse happened for the first time in a new era!”

“The #WheelOfFortune is the Wheel of MISFORTUNE tonight…” quipped another.

What did you think of Wednesday’s episode? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.