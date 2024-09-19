‘From’ Season 3 Clip Reveals Tragic Sacrifice Ahead (VIDEO)

The third season of From is premiering this weekend, and fans can look forward to some major moves. Season 3 will pick up where the Season 2 cliffhanger finale left off, with escape becoming a more intriguing and possible option for the trapped townsfolk, as they go on offense against the terrifying creatures that lurk in the forest until night.

In this exclusive first look at the new season, Boyd (Harold Perrineau) has a difficult conversation with Ethan Matthews (Simon Webster) about what the town must do to survive a bit longer: They’ll have to kill and eat the town’s animals.

Boyd tells the boy that the animals will be “heroes” and save all of the people with their sacrifice.

“Can you make sure Elmer goes first?” Ethan sadly says in response and answers Boyd’s question of why with, “So she won’t have to watch her friends die.”

The third season of this streaming thriller will feature the return of lead actors Perrineau, Webster, Elizabeth Saunders, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, and David Alpay as well as the addition of some newcomers: Robert Joy as Henry, “a curmudgeon to whom the years have not been kind” and Samantha Brown as Acosta, “a new-to-the-force police officer who is in over her head.”

The series also stars Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot, Corteon Moore, Pegah Ghafoori, Elizabeth Saunders, Elizabeth Moy, Avery Konrad, Scott McCord, Nathan D. Simmons, Kaelen Ohm, Angela Moore, AJ Simmons, and Deborah Grover.

From, Season 3 premiere, September 22, MGM+