1923 actor Cole Brings Plenty, nephew of Yellowstone‘s Mo Brings Plenty, has been found dead in Johnson County, Kansas days after his family filed a missing persons report. He was 27 years old.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Friday, April 5 that they received a call at 11:45 a.m. alerting them to come to the area of 200th and Homestead Lane. There, they came across an unoccupied vehicle and found a dead man in a wooded area near the vehicle. The man was later identified as Cole, according to local news outlet KSNT.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of Cole’s death. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office asks that any information regarding his death be called in at (913) 782-0720.

Cole’s family filed a missing persons report on Tuesday, April 2. He hadn’t been seen since Sunday, March 31. Johnson County police announced that Cole was a suspect in an alleged domestic violence dispute, noting that they had probable cause for his arrest. Cole was last seen driving a white Ford Explorer out of Lawrence, Kansas.

“Officers responded to reports of a female screaming for help, but the suspect fled before officers arrived,” the April 2 report read. “The investigation identified Brings Plenty and traffic cameras showed him leaving the city immediately after the incident, traveling southbound on 59 Highway.”

Cole’s uncle, Mo, had been posting missing persons flyers on his Instagram in Cole’s absence. His caption on April 4 read in part, “We don’t know—FOR A FACT—that Cole was involved in the incident that he is alleged to have been a part of. We don’t know—FOR A FACT—that Cole was behind the wheel or in his 2005 Ford Explorer when cameras caught it leaving Lawrence, KS, on U.S. 59. We know—FOR A FACT—that Cole would NOT go ‘on the run’ in ANY SITUATION. It is not in his character, despite what people think or say. It isn’t worth it, and he would know that.”

“It is important for everyone to refrain from making assumptions or speculating in any situation,” his caption continued. “Jumping to conclusions without verified information cannot only harm individuals’ reputations but also compromise the integrity of our ongoing investigations. Let us all commit to prioritizing facts and respecting due process, upholding the principles of fairness and justice for all involved. Would you not want this if Cole were your son, brother, nephew, cousin — family.? Let us prioritize facts, respect due process, and uphold the principles of fairness and justice for all involved.”

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser had posted a missing persons flyer on April 2 to help with the family’s search.

“My good friend @mobringsplenty nephew is missing. He was last seen on Easter evening in Kansas City,” Hauser wrote on Instagram. “If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact the below or your local police.”

Cole played Pete Plenty Clouds in 1923 Season 1. Mo served as a cultural consultant on the Yellowstone spinoff.