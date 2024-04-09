John Amos’ Daughter Shannon Reacts After Police Make Big Decision in Elder Abuse Investigation

The Los Angeles Police Department might have closed its investigation into claims of elder abuse against Good Times actor John Amos, but the star’s daughter is not letting the issue go away.

Shannon Amos and her management team sent a statement to TV Insider on Monday, April 8, noting that she is dissatisfied with the results of the investigation. This comes after the LAPD said that police found no evidence that John was the victim of elder abuse.

“While I acknowledge the efforts of the LAPD on my father’s case, I am disappointed with their conclusion since no one from my family has seen or spoken to my father since July 2023, when K.C. Amos [Shannon’s brother], Eugene Brummet, and Belinda Foster removed him from a medical facility against doctors’ orders,” Shannon said.

“We continue to receive outreach from care providers, medical professionals, and others with evidence that raises concerns over his well-being and whether he is receiving the care his health requires,” she added.

Shannon opened a GoFundMe page for her father last June, when he was 83, claiming he was a victim of “elderly abuse.” However, the page was later taken down after John and his son, K.C. Amos, said the claims were false and that Shannon was the one inflicting the abuse.

According to TMZ, Shannon called Adult Protective Services this spring, and the APS sent the case to the LAPD, who then launched an investigation. On Monday, April 8, the investigation concluded with no evidence of wrongdoing.

“The individuals in question have effectively cut off Mr. Amos from his daughter, grandchildren, lifelong friends, blood relatives, and the accountants and advisors appointed to protect his interests,” Shannon’s representative Anne Torres claimed. “This concerning pattern raises legitimate questions about their intentions and potential financial exploitation.”

Torres also noted that the family “stress that John has been diagnosed with a serious illness requiring critical care and express ongoing concerns about his health and welfare.”

“Despite this outcome, we will continue to raise awareness of elder abuse and the importance of protecting vulnerable seniors,” she continued. “John Amos deserves to live out his years with dignity, free from undue influence or financial manipulation. We are doing our best to ensure he receives the care, respect, and love he deserves.”

Last month, John, who is best known for his roles in Good Times and Roots, denied that he was the victim of abuse.

“I want to first say that I am feeling well and working diligently on various projects that I am involved in at this time, including the docuseries that my son and I are producing, along with a music release,” he told People.

He added, “Now, I will say this for now: This story about neglect is false and unmerited. The real truth will come out soon and you will hear it from me. Believe it.”