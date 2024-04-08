‘Good Times’ Star John Amos Elder Abuse Investigation: Police Drop Big News

John Amos is not the victim of elder abuse, according to a police investigation that found no proof to substantiate the claims made by the actor’s daughter, Shannon Amos.

According to TMZ, the Los Angeles Police Department spoke to parties on both sides of the matter and officially closed the investigation. It was said that police found no wrongdoing and that there was not enough evidence to bring charges against anyone.

The latest news comes after Shannon opened a GoFundMe page for her father last June, claiming he was a victim of “elderly abuse.” However, the page was later taken down after John and his son, K.C. Amos, said the claims were false and that Shannon was the one inflicting the abuse.

At the time, Shannon claimed she’d contacted the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and alleged that her father was not receiving proper care at an intensive care unit. She also claimed her brother was exploiting her father and not providing adequate care.

“To all of my fans, I want you to know that I am doing well. I am not in ICU, nor was I ever fighting for my life,” John said in a statement last June. “First, I want the GoFundMe campaign about me to stop immediately, and the funds subsequently returned to those who made donations.”

Shannon later took down the GoFundMe page. A month later, K.C. was arrested for allegedly threatening to kill his sister. In the complaint, Shannon said she’d received several threats from her brother, including text messages with photos of “firearms and gang affiliations.”

The situation seemed to have died down in recent months; however, per TMZ, the allegations were brought up again when Shannon called Adult Protective Services this spring. The APS sent the case to the LAPD, who then launched an investigation.

Last month, John, who is best known for his roles in Good Times and Roots, once again denied that he was the victim of abuse.

“I want to first say that I am feeling well and working diligently on various projects that I am involved in at this time, including the docuseries that my son and I are producing, along with a music release,” he told People.

He added, “Now, I will say this for now: This story about neglect is false and unmerited. The real truth will come out soon and you will hear it from me. Believe it.”