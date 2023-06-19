The GoFundMe page started by John Amos‘ daughter, Shannon Amos, to raise funds for medical care and legal fees has been taken down after she was accused of taking advantage of her father.

Last week, Shannon claimed her father was in the ICU and a victim of elder abuse. She later launched a GoFundMe page for “legal, medical, future housing, and care expenses,” hoping to raise $500,000. As of Thursday, June 15, the campaign had raised over $13,000, with more than 300 donations.

However, on Friday, John spoke out against his daughter, revealing that he was in good health and that Shannon was the one taking advantage of him.

“She would be the primary suspect… I don’t know if that’s the right term to use or not. But she’s the one that I would attribute my elderly abuse to. It’s definitely a case of elderly abuse,” he said in a phone call, which was filmed by his son, K.C. Amos.

Speaking to People, the Roots actor said, “To all of my fans, I want to share this video with you to show you that I am not in the distressed condition as described in the GoFundMe page. As a matter of fact, I am doing well.”

John, who said he wasn’t in the ICU nor was he ever fighting for his life, demanded that the GoFundMe campaign be stopped immediately, “and the funds subsequently returned to those who made donations.”

After John accused his daughter of elder abuse, a representative for Shannon told People, “Ms. Amos is disheartened at the continuation of false and defamatory statements being made against her by, or on behalf of, or in connection with news reports based on social media posts by Mr. Kelly K.C. Amos.”

The statement continued, “She is exploring all legal remedies available to her. Ms. Amos hopes this matter will be resolved soon through the proper authorities.”