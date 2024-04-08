Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Maggie Sajak is spinning the wheel of love! Pat Sajak‘s daughter confirmed she’s dating Scottish actor Ross McCall, who is 19 years her senior, in a series of PDA photos obtained by Page Six.

In the photos, the Wheel of Fortune star can be seen kissing McCall while walking in Los Angeles on March 26. The pair held hands as they crossed the street with his dog. TV Insider has reached out to McCall’s team for comment.

Sajak and McCall haven’t been shy about their feelings for each other in recent weeks. They’ve consistently “liked” each other’s posts on Instagram. When Sajak posted an Instagram photo on February 8, McCall commented, “Beauty.” The day before, Sajak shared an Instagram photo of her rocking a Kansas City Chiefs cheerleading outfit. McCall commented, “Knockout,” along with a wink emoticon.

Until now, Sajak has kept her private life out of the public eye. McCall, best known for his role as Joseph Liebgott in HBO‘s Band of Brothers, was previously engaged to Jennifer Love Hewitt. He later got engaged to actress Alessandra Mastronardi in 2021, but they broke up in 2022.

Sajak is currently the social media correspondent for Wheel of Fortune, the iconic game show her father has hosted for over 40 years. In May 2023, the elder Sajak announced that Season 41 would be his final season as host. His last episode date is expected to air on June 7. Ryan Seacrest will take over as host in Season 42.

The younger Sajak is expected to stay on at Wheel of Fortune after her father steps down. Wheel of Fortune co-host Vanna White championed Sajak as a “good replacement” for her in the future. “I think she’s a good replacement if I can’t be there for some reason,” White told E! News. “She’s been around it her whole life, so I think she can fill in for me for sure.”