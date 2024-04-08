The View got off to a fiery start on Monday morning as the cohosts — particularly Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar — got to work batting down one conspiracy theory after another related to the solar eclipse that’s crossing the nation, just days after they experienced a sizable earthquake in New York City.

As always, the opening music was a tribute to the occasion, as they walked onto the stage to the tune of The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights.” Then, they encouraged audiences to wear special eclipse-specific sunglasses to avoid being, well, blinded by the light.

“You will not be blinded by the light unless you do something dumb like this,” Goldberg said, while pointing to a photo of then-President Donald Trump staring at the sky without his own eye protection. “Unless you know that the glasses you have are eclipse glasses, do not put them on to look at the sun.”

Alyssa Farrah Griffin then pointed out the panic that some people are having about the sudden combination of major environmental events like this has another, unexpected layer: “I read online that the earthquake epicenter was actually at Bedminster in New Jersey. Fun fact. It originated with Trump,” she joked.

It was then that Sunny Hostin jumped in to share that her makeup artist was genuinely convinced last week’s earthquake portended the second coming of Jesus: “She said, ‘Jesus is coming.’ I’m out. I’m leaving. We’ve got a solar eclipse, and the earthquake … the Rapture is here, and also I learned that cicadas are coming … for the first time in many, many years.”

After this, Goldberg took a more serious tone and said, “No. Every 17 years this happens.”

As Hostin continued on to say that the combination of major ecological events could reasonably lead one to conclude “either climate change exists or something is really going on.”

Then, Behar spoke up with an instructive tone and said, “Earthquakes are not at the mercy of climate change, it’s underground.”

“The eclipse, they’ve known about the eclipse coming because the eclipse has happened,” Goldberg added. “And they actually can say when these things are going to happen. So all of these folks saying it’s a sign from God, God doesn’t give you warning. Okay? You think he gave people at the Tower of Babel warning, ‘Oh, I’m about to jack ya’ll up?’ No.”

HYSTERIA OR EXCITEMENT OVER SOLAR ECLIPSE? #TheView co-hosts weigh in on the nationwide frenzy surrounding today's eclipse. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/mcYl6x5eNv — The View (@TheView) April 8, 2024

