‘Wheel of Fortune’: Maggie Sajak Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Show Secrets

Wheel of Fortune fans have been getting a sneak peek behind the scenes of the beloved series thanks to Maggie Sajak, the show’s official social media correspondent.

Maggie, daughter of legendary host Pat Sajak, took to her Instagram Reels on Monday, March 11, where she gave a glimpse of what goes on behind the famous wheel, including the contestants’ POV of the puzzle board.

“I love taking you all behind the scenes, but I think it’s time to literally take you behind the wheel,” she said as she walked around the Wheel set.

“This is their little buzzer,” she shared, pointing out the different colored handheld buzzers connected to the wheel via a wire. “I think that’s what it’s called,” she added.

The back of the wheel also features a pocket for each player, which Maggie referred to as “The unfortunate bin where you need to put your goodies if you hit a bankrupt.”

She also highlighted how the platform behind the wheel is “separated” so “they can be adjusted for people’s height when they’re spinning the wheel.”

Maggie then turned the camera towards the puzzle board, giving viewers an idea of what the show looks like from a contestant’s perspective. “What a beautiful view!” she stated.

Earlier this month, Maggie shared another behind the scenes video of what happens on set during tapings.

“Ever wondered what happens between shows? Turns out…a lot!” she captioned the post, which showed the crew cleaning the set, including one person vacuuming beside the puzzle board.

She also zoomed in on her dad and co-host Vanna White chatting off to the side, saying, “Aww, look at them” before Pat spotted her filming.

Fans were appreciative of the sneak peeks, with one commenter writing, “Thanks Maggie, I enjoy behind the scenes videos.”

“I’m so glad you share these, I’m in the production world too and love seeing how other sets do things!” said another.

“Well I appreciate that behind the wheel scene!” added one fan, while another commented, “So this is what the contestants see when they’re up there.”

Last June, Pat announced he would be retiring from the iconic game show after the 41st season. American Idol’s Ryan Seacrest will take over as host in Season 42 while also serving as a consulting producer. White is set to stay on as co-host.

Maggie, who has served as Wheel‘s social media correspondent since 2021, filled in as co-host in May 2023 while White competed in a special battle of the game show hosts episode. She also co-hosted for three weeks in 2019 while White took on Pat’s position as he recovered from emergency surgery.