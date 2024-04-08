‘Fire Country’ Is Staying in Bode, Gabriela & Diego Love Triangle — What’s Next in Season 2

Set Your Inbox Ablaze! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Fire Country Newsletter:

Fire Country is once again grieving a major loss following Cara’s (Sabina Gadecki) death as a result of the injuries she sustained during the fire tornado.

“It’s an emotional rollercoaster. I think everyone’s relationships will be tested,” executive producer Tia Napolitano tells TV Insider of Edgewater and any potential character or relationship breakdowns going forward. “Everyone’s emotional state will be tested. We’re back grieving someone, which is kind of an area we really explored in the pilot where the death of Riley loomed so big, and now we have the death of Cara very fresh, a very fresh wound in our world. So I think everyone is going to experience a test of their fortitude.”

At the end of the latest episode, Jake (Jordan Calloway) is watching over Cara’s daughter Genevieve (Alix West Lefler), who might also be his best friend Bode’s (Max Thieriot). Their friendship has been through a lot and seemed to be in a better place, but this could change that.

“It’s really complicated,” the EP agrees. “Genevieve definitely gave Bode a big drive this season. and with her only proven biological parent dead, we intentionally lit a match to that whole area of our story. It’s going to get very complicated. I think some of what our show does best is found family and everyone is going to recognize how much this girl needs to be embraced by everyone. Cara says she’s going to need more love, as much love as possible, and everyone kind of steps up to be any person that they can be to this child so that she is embraced.”

Whether Jake is Genevieve’s guardian is “going to be a question mark,” says Napolitano. “We’re going to explore it in a few episodes of story, especially since Jake’s grieving. How do you step up when you’ve just lost the love of your life? Can he? What does that look like? We’re going to explore all the pain of that.”

The episode also ended with a moment between exes Bode and Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila)—who now knows that Genevieve might be his after Jake spilled that to her and Bode’s parents, Sharon (Diane Farr) and Vince (Billy Burke)—witnessed by her fiancé Diego (Rafael De La Fuente). Bode told Gabriela that she found the right guy and Diego deserved her. As for the “I love you” he blurted out, “I love you, too,” she said, adding they’ll always be family.

“We’re going to continue to explore that story,” Napolitano previews. “We’re in a love triangle, and we want to stay there for as long as we possibly can and root for Bode and Gabriela. And what I love about Bode is that he puts her happiness first and he says, I just want her to be happy. And I’m not sure if that’s me, [but] it’s the most admirable, most Bode heroic stance on saying, ‘Yeah, I do love her and I want her to be happy more than I want to get what I want.’ So the audience is along that ride with him.”

Elsewhere in the episode during the fire tornado, Eve (Jules Latimer) has earned the respect of her Three Rock inmates after promising to stand up for Cole (Tye White) after his victim’s family wrote a letter wanting him back in prison.

“She’s going to get better and better. Eve is going to get the shine that she deserves. We just started her in a really cool, very difficult place where it seemed like, God, it is hard to be this female captain of this male inmate crew and she is earning it,” the EP says. “And what I love about [Episode] 5 is that she’s big enough to own a mistake, which I think is the most admirable quality of a leader, to say, ‘I’ve done something wrong and I take it back and to stand by it,’ and it does get her respect, which I love. So she’s sort of on an upward climb of people noticing she’s one to watch, she’s a rising star.”

