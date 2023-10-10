‘Wheel of Fortune’: Vanna White Touts Maggie Sajak to Replace Her on Show

Wheel of Fortune may be preparing to bid host Pat Sajak adieu at the end of the game show’s current season, and while co-host Vanna White is sticking around a little longer, that doesn’t mean she isn’t thinking about the possibility of her future replacement.

As Ryan Seacrest prepares to take over Sajak’s role next season, White is considering who could fill in for her if she’s off-air for a brief break, and in her eyes that honor seems to belong to Sajak’s daughter, Maggie. In an interview with E! News, White said, “I think she’s a good replacement if I can’t be there for some reason… She’s been around it her whole life, so I think she can fill in for me for sure.”

White credits Pat Sajak for influencing his daughter as she said his charm has “rubbed off” on Maggie who stepped in to turn letters on the puzzle board earlier this year when White was a contestant on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. “I think she learned a lot from her father because he’s such a good interviewer.”

“I think she’s good for our show,” White added. As she gushed about Maggie Sajak, White said, “She’s precious, she’s beautiful, she’s very good.” Along with making an appearance in White’s usual position on the show for Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Maggie Sajak is also Wheel of Fortune‘s social media correspondent.

As White looks ahead to the future, she’ll be teaming up with a new host when Seacrest takes over from Pat Sajak. As to how the upcoming change is making her feel? “There’s definitely sadness and it is absolutely bittersweet for me,” White told the outlet. “It’s going to be really hard for me after all these years.”

But despite lamenting Pat Sajak’s exit, White sang Seacrest’s praises, as she said, “He is a kind man. He is professional. He’s good at what he does. He likes to have fun.” Whether Maggie Sajak will one day join Seacrest when White decides to retire will remain to be seen, but we know the young talent has her vote.

