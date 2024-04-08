CBS has officially laid out its Spring 2024 slate as the network announces finale dates for fan-favorite shows including Ghosts, FBI, NCIS, and many more.

In addition to season finales, there are also a handful of series finale dates fans will need to mark down on their calendars as Young Sheldon, Bob Hearts Abishola, and S.W.A.T. all wrap their runs. Over the month of May, viewers will bid several titles adieu until the fall, including the second half of Blue Bloods’ final season.

Kicking things off on Thursday, May 2, Ghosts concludes its third season with a single episode but will return with its previously-ordered fourth season in the fall. Following up on Monday, May 6, The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola, NCIS, and NCIS: Hawai’i wrap their runs with The Amazing Race following on Wednesday, May 15.

Meanwhile, Young Sheldon closes his metaphorical book with two special back-to-back episodes on May 16th with So Help Me Todd‘s Season 2 finale following. New favorite Tracker will end its popular first season on Sunday, May 19 with the FBI franchise closing out its seasons together on Tuesday, May 21.

For a closer look at the full finale schedule, scroll down, and let us know what shows you’ll miss the most when these favorites sign off for the season, and in some cases, forever.

CBS Finale Dates 2023-2024 Broadcast Season

Thursday, May 2

Ghosts – 8:31 pm

Monday, May 6

The Neighborhood – 8:00 pm

Bob Hearts Abishola – 8:30 pm (*series finale)

NCIS – 9:00 pm

NCIS: Hawai’i – 10:00 pm

Wednesday, May 15

The Amazing Race – 9:30 pm

Thursday, May 16

Young Sheldon – 8:00 pm (*series finale)

So Help Me Todd – 9:00 pm

Friday, May 17

S.W.A.T. – 8:00 pm (*series finale)

Fire Country – 9:00 pm

Blue Bloods – 10:00 pm

Saturday, May 18

48 Hours – 10:00 pm

Sunday, May 19

60 Minutes – 7:00 pm

The Equalizer – 8:00 pm

Tracker – 9:00 pm

CSI: Vegas – 10:00 pm

Tuesday, May 21

FBI – 8:00 pm

FBI: International – 9:00 pm

FBI: Most Wanted – 10:00 pm

Wednesday, May 22

Survivor – 8:00 pm

Thursday, May 23

Elsbeth – 10:00 pm