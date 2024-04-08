Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

The promo for Station 19 Season 7 Episode 5 left fans in shock over the fate of Ben Warren (Jason George). The 30-second spot features Ben in a gnarly life-or-death situation.

Ben issues a mayday call while responding to a fire. He yells that there’s “no way out.” The final moments of the promo show Ben in dire straits. He seems to believe he’s not going to make it out alive. “Tell Miranda she was worth waiting for,” Ben says.

Ben sending this kind of message to Bailey (Chandra Wilson) has fans very worried about Ben’s life. One fan posted on X, “DON’T YOU DARE. NO ONE IS TOUCHING BENLEY DO YOU HEAR ME.” Another fan wrote, “Ben Warren YOU BETTER NOT DIE NEXT WEEK! Stay with me!!!”

"tell miranda she was worth waiting for" DON’T YOU DARE. NO ONE IS TOUCHING BENLEY DO YOU HEAR ME #Station19 #SaveStation19 pic.twitter.com/jH052rUkbv — vera (@MAYABISH0P) April 5, 2024

"Tell Miranda she was worth waiting for?" BEN WARREN YOU BETTER NOT DIE NEXT WEEK ! Stay with me!!! #station19 pic.twitter.com/bPb7CslyCx — little bisexual carrie. (@addisonsdrew) April 5, 2024

THERE IS NO WAY THE PROMO ENDED WITH BEN WARREN SAYING “tell Miranda she is worth waiting for” NO NO I WILL NOT ALLOW SHONDA RHIMES TO DO THIS TO ME AGAIN😭😭😭😭😂😂 #GreysAnatomy #station19 — Chloe Beck (@Chlomoney03) April 7, 2024

Could Ben die in the episode? It’s certainly possible. Station 19 hasn’t been afraid of a tragic death. From Ryan (Alberto Frezza) to Pruitt (Miguel Sandoval) to Dean (Okieriete Onaodowan), Station 19 has killed off many beloved characters over the years. The Grey’s Anatomy spinoff is ending after Season 7, so the show could want to end things with a bang.

Killing off Ben specifically would be incredibly shocking. Since Station 19 premiered in 2018, Bailey and Ben’s relationship has been the main throughline between Grey’s Anatomy and its spinoff series. Bailey has suffered enough (e.g. the hospital shooting, a heart attack, and her miscarriage), so Ben dying would be especially cruel.

However, there’s hope that Ben makes it out of this dangerous situation alive. In a recent interview, Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Meg Marinis told Deadline that “the Bailey and Ben relationship will continue to cross over. Those two actors love crossing over and it’s very important to them that what they do over here and what they do over there, that it’s one symbiotic thing.”

But when asked if George and Stefania Spampinato‘s Carina will rejoin Grey’s Anatomy after Station 19 ends, Marini had a cryptic answer: “I don’t want to answer that because I don’t want to answer anything about Station 19 that I’m not only fully aware of. How they end their stories will help me determine whether or not I will be seeing those characters on Grey’s.”

The April 11 episode of Station 19 — titled “My Way” — will feature Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz) earning “her captain’s stripes as she fearlessly leads her team during a life-or-death emergency at Seattle’s most beloved landmark.” Meanwhile, Vic (Barrett Doss) “struggles with emotional burnout,” and Maya (Danielle Savre) “helps Carina navigate some difficult news.”

Station 19, Thursdays, 10/9c, ABC