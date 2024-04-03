Matt Czuchry is weighing in on the Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel) romance discourse! During the April 2 episode of The Talk, the Gilmore Girls alum was shown a TikTok video of fan hating on both Logan Huntzberger and Jess Mariano (Milo Ventimiglia), calling them “below average” boyfriends and a possible reason why “standards have been on the floor for women for decades now.”

Czuchry, always a gentleman, politely said, “We shouldn’t be searching for perfection in anything, whether it be relationships or whatever it may be.” He noted how Gilmore Girls has “spanned generations” because of its “timeless nature,” due in large part to creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Dan Palladino.

“But specific to that take, I think that Logan had his strengths and weaknesses, and Jess has his strengths and weaknesses, and Dean has their strengths and weaknesses like we all do,” Czuchry elaborated. “I think the fun of this show is that you’ve got these characters who are flawed and they have these great pieces.”

The American Horror Story: Delicate star continued, “Everybody debates who’s best for Rory because they feel different about their strengths and weaknesses that might match up. I think as long as we’re not shooting for perfection, then I’m okay with the take.”

Ventimiglia previously shared similar thoughts about Jess being flawed. “Jess was a child,” Ventimiglia told InStyle in 2023. “I think Jess had a lot of life to live. And I don’t think he was quite set up the best way in his younger years — not having a father, not having a parent. He had to find his way on his own a little bit.”

For years, Gilmore Girls fans have taken their stances on the Team Logan, Team Jess, or the Team Dean (Jared Padalecki) debate. In Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, Logan and Rory rekindled their relationship. However, Logan was engaged, and Rory was dating someone else.

The revival didn’t make a definitive decision about Rory’s love life. The final episode ended with Rory finding out she was pregnant. The father of Rory’s baby was never confirmed, but many fans have deduced that Logan was likely the dad.

Do you think Logan was a “below average” suitor for Rory? Let us know in the comments below.