‘The Resident’: 8 Burning Questions We Have for a Season 7

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Jessica Lucas, Matt Czuchry, Andrew McCarthy, Jane Leeves, and Bruce Greenwood in 'The Resident'
Tom Griscom/FOX

The Resident

 More

If the Season 6 finale was the end of The Resident, the Fox medical drama not only provided closure for some storylines but ended on a happy not for pretty much all the characters.

Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) and Dr. Billie Sutton (Jessica Lucas) said “I love you.” Dr. Randolph Bell (Bruce Greenwood) is entering Dr. Devon Pravesh’s (Manish Dayal) MS trial and looking ahead to his next chapter: teaching and spending time with his wife, CEO Dr. Kit Voss (Jane Leeves). Devon proposed to Dr. Leela Devi (Anuja Joshi), now an attending. Dr. Ian Sullivan (Andrew McCarthy) told Kit about his addiction, and she gave him another chance. Padma (Aneesha Joshi) was going home with Dr. AJ Austin (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) and their twins. Dr. Cade Sullivan (Kaley Ronayne) and Dr. James Yamada (Ian Anthony Dale) weren’t too broken up about the ends of their relationships with Conrad and Billie.

But that doesn’t mean we don’t still have plenty of questions for a potential seventh season — showrunner Andrew Chapman told TV Insider a decision will likely come in April or May — so check out our burning questions below.

Jane Leeves and Bruce Greenwood in 'The Resident'
Tom Griscom/FOX

Would Bell return to work at Chastain?

Bell took a leave of absence and was preparing to enter Devon’s MS trial when we last saw him, but he told Ian he’d be back soon, and he was planning to continue teaching, as we’d seen with Leela. But would we see him back in the OR, or was him passing the torch (and later stethoscope) to Leela in the finale truly the end of that chapter of his career?

“He, over the course of six seasons, really transforms into a compassionate, caring, moral, upright doctor and a person that people can look up to. He would teach. He would be a mentor. And his relationship to Kit Voss is so spectacular and such a fan favorite, so we would make sure that still is alive,” Chapman said of Bell’s arc for a seventh season.

Andrew McCarthy in 'The Resident'
Tom Griscom/FOX

Could Ian manage the stress of his job without relapsing?

Ian had left Chastain rather than reveal his addiction to Kit, then explained to his sponsor that one of his triggers was his job. He was needed in the finale, however, to save Bell’s granddaughter Sammie. He later told Kit the truth, and she offered him a second chance — which he took. But in doing so, he’s put himself right back where he could be at risk of relapsing.

For some doctors with addictions, “they can continue to be functioning doctors who save lives and do great things while knowing that they have the propensity to be addicts,” the showrunner said. “It’s an important story to tell about redemption. It’s an important story to tell about addiction as a disease, not something to become a pariah about and not something to lose all of your well-earned career about, and so we would love to tell the continuing story of Ian Sullivan as a doctor who will struggle with that but who can overcome it.” They also hope that McCarthy would continue to be a series regular.

Jessica Lucas and Matt Czuchry in 'The Resident'
Tom Griscom/FOX

How would Conrad and Billie's relationship be challenged?

It might have taken Conrad and Billie a while to get together — Season 6 started with him choosing Cade, not knowing the other doctor was an option — but once they did, it seemed like things were pretty easy, including the “I love you” exchange to end the finale. According to Chapman, that was partly because that could have been the wrap-up of the series as well. However, if there is a seventh season, we can’t help but wonder how the medical drama would challenge their relationship. That’s what always happens to romances on TV shows.

Kaley Ronayne and Ian Anthony Dale in 'The Resident'
Tom Griscom/FOX

Would Cade and James' relationship last?

After their relationships with Conrad and Billie ended, Cade and James fell together — and we have to admit we were surprised to find it worked! That was not originally in the cards, and in fact, the original plan for James completely changed after Dale’s casting.

“We were thinking that he would be … not a bad guy exactly, but a womanizer, slick, somebody you might not like. But honestly, when Ian came in and played James, he was so sympathetic and so warm, and his open, honest sexual relationship with Cade was fantastic, and we just immediately saw the sparks, and we were like, ‘oh my god, this guy’s fantastic. He’s the perfect, hot, sexy but also very emotional and vulnerable doctor,'” Chapman explained. The hope is for Dale to continue with the show, possibly upped to a series regular.

But that doesn’t mean that Cade and James’ relationship would last, especially considering how stable the other main couples (Conrad and Billie, Kit and Bell, and Devon and Leela) on the show are.

Anuja Joshi and Manish Dayal in 'The Resident'
Tom Griscom/FOX

Would Devon and Leela get married in the premiere?

Devon proposed in the finale, and Leela said yes, and while according to the showrunner, they’d like to have their wedding in the Season 7 premiere, if that happens, plans could change. That being said, The Resident has a history of weddings to kick off a new season (Conrad and Nic), so it would be fitting — and a great way to celebrate if there are more episodes.

Kaley Ronayne, Andrew McCarthy, Bruce Greenwood, Anuja Joshi, Matt Czuchry, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Manish Dayal, Jane Leaves, and Jessica Lucas in 'The Resident'
Drew Herrmann/FOX

What would the next new doctor be like?

Noting that the medical drama brought in two male doctors in Season 6 — McCarthy’s Ian and Dale’s James — Chapman said they “need more female doctors” and would “love to bring in some women.” If that happens, how would she get along with the rest of the staff? Would there be another doctor to face a redemption arc? Could she fill the “cowboy” spot Conrad used to inhabit?

Jane Leeves and Manish Dayal in 'The Resident'
Tom Griscom/FOX

What would the next problem for Chastain be?

The hospital’s budget was slashed and things were looking bleak, until AJ made a deal with Governor Betz (Steven Culp): help him get a heart transplant in exchange for him saving the hospital (since he’d cut their funding). It worked, and Betz surprisingly followed through. But there’s always a new problem for Chastain.

If there is a Season 7, “we have to think about what the state of the hospital is because that’s always been really important to us,” Chapman noted. Whatever that may be, it has to “reflect the state of the show.”

Morris Chestnut in 'The Resident'
Guy D'Alema / ©Fox / Courtesy Everett Collection

Could we see Cain again?

Morris Chestnut’s Dr. Barrett Cain was last seen at the end of Season 4, and there was even a tentative plan if they’d been able to bring back the neurosurgeon the following year. We could “possibly” see him in a seventh season, if there is one, according to Chapman. And given the major time jump that took place since his exit, it could be interesting to see how much Cain might have changed (or not) since we last saw him.

The Resident

Andrew McCarthy

Anuja Joshi

Bruce Greenwood

Ian Anthony Dale

Jane Leeves

Jessica Lucas

Kaley Ronayne

Manish Dayal

Matt Czuchry

Morris Chestnut

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
NCIS Los Angeles - Chris O'Donnell (Special Agent G. Callen) and LL Cool J (Special Agent Sam Hanna)
1
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Ending With Current 14th Season
John Larroquette in 'Night Court' (L); Debra Jo Rupp & Kurtwood Smith in 'That '90s Show' (R)
2
Which Reboot Is Better: ‘Night Court’ or ‘That ’90s Show’? (POLL)
Phoebe Dynevor Mason Gooding Grace Van Patten
3
20 TV Stars You Maybe Didn’t Know Were Nepo Babies
Tongayi Chirisa (L) and Harry Hamlin (R) in 'Mayfair Witches'
4
How ‘Mayfair Witches’ Is Racing Towards Shocking Finale (VIDEO)
Logan Lerman in 'Hunters' Season 2
5
‘Hunters’ Creator Explains Jonah’s Season 2 Ending