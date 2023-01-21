‘The Resident’: 8 Burning Questions We Have for a Season 7

Tom Griscom/FOX

Ian had left Chastain rather than reveal his addiction to Kit, then explained to his sponsor that one of his triggers was his job. He was needed in the finale, however, to save Bell’s granddaughter Sammie. He later told Kit the truth, and she offered him a second chance — which he took. But in doing so, he’s put himself right back where he could be at risk of relapsing.

For some doctors with addictions, “they can continue to be functioning doctors who save lives and do great things while knowing that they have the propensity to be addicts,” the showrunner said. “It’s an important story to tell about redemption. It’s an important story to tell about addiction as a disease, not something to become a pariah about and not something to lose all of your well-earned career about, and so we would love to tell the continuing story of Ian Sullivan as a doctor who will struggle with that but who can overcome it.” They also hope that McCarthy would continue to be a series regular.