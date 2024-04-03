‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ Casts Peter Mullan as Red Jacob MacKenzie, Sara Vickers & 2 More

The Outlander spinoff, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, has added four more actors to the clan. TV Insider can exclusively announce that Peter Mullan, Sara Vickers, Brian McCardie, and Jhon Lumsden have joined the cast of the Starz series, currently in production in Scotland, and they’ll bring to life characters fans have already heard of in the flagship series.

Mullan will be playing Red Jacob MacKenzie, laird of Clan MacKenzie, father to Ellen (Harriet Slater), Dougal (Sam Retford), and Colum (Séamus McLean Ross), and maternal grandfather to Sam Heughan‘s Jamie Fraser.

Vickers will be playing Davina Porter, a housekeeper in the Lovat household, mother to Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy), and Jamie’s paternal grandmother. As previously announced, Brian’s father, Lord Lovat, will be played by Mary & George‘s Tony Curran.

McCardie will be playing Isaac Grant, laird of Clan Grant. And Lumsden will be playing Malcolm Grant, Isaac’s son and a potential suitor for Ellen.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood tells the love stories of Jamie (Heughan) and Claire’s (Caitríona Balfe) parents. Slater and Roy play Jamie’s parents in the 1700s Scottish Highlands, with Hermione Corfield and Jeremy Irvine as Claire’s parents, Julia Moriston and Henry Beauchamp, in the 1900s England during World War I.

Mullan, a veteran Scottish actor and filmmaker, can currently be seen in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and recently starred in the series The Northwater with Colin Farrell and Jack O’Connell, as well as in Barry Jenkins’ critically acclaimed The Underground Railroad. He earned an Emmy nomination for Top of the Lake and has also been seen in Ozark, Westworld, Cursed, and Mum.

Vickers is a stage and screen actor best known for her role as Joan Thursday in the Inspector Morse prequel, Endeavour from 2013-2023, as well as Sunshine on Leith and Shetland. Vickers played Ms. Crookshanks in Watchmen alongside Regina King and Jeremy Irons. She recently starred in Guilt.

McCardie has been seen in Outlander before, in a Season 1 cameo as Sir Marcus MacRannoch. He’s also known for Rob Boy, Line of Duty, Low Winter Sun, Snatch, and more.

Lumsden is a relative newcomer, with roles in Karen Pirie, Blood, Sex & Royalty, and Pancake. He’ll next be seen in The Famous Five, coming out later this year.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood, TBA, Starz