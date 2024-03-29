‘When Calls the Heart’: Erin Krakow & Co-Stars Tease Upcoming Season

For Hearties Only For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our When Calls the Heart Newsletter:

Hallmark Channel’s hit series When Calls the Heart returns for its 11th season on Sunday, April 7, and its stars are teasing what’s to come, especially for Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) and her romantic life.

Entertainment Tonight spoke to Krakow, Chris McNally (Lucas), and Kevin McGarry (Nathan) on the set of the upcoming season, where the stars of the popular period drama opened up about Elizabeth’s split from Lucas and what it means for her relationship with Nathan.

“I have always liked Nathan and Elizabeth as a couple,” shared McGarry, whose character Nathan has long harbored feelings for the Hope Valley school teacher. “I think Nathan was created for Elizabeth.”

McGarry joined the series after the death of Elizabeth’s husband, Mountie Jack Thornton (Daniel Lissing). Despite Nathan’s romantic feelings, Elizabeth ended up engaged to Lucas, though the pair decided to call off the wedding at the end of last season amid Lucas’ political ambitions.

“I really feel like [Nathan] not finding a place, him not finding a partner, was deliberate,” McGarry continued. “He was meant to kind of just wonder, while she was kind of moving forward with Lucas. I think it was always meant to be this and that they were meant to be endgame. And I really like how it’s been done.”

Elizabeth and Nathan have bonded over being single parents. Elizabeth takes care of her son, Jack Jr. (Hyland Goodrich), while Nathan adopted his young niece, Allie (Jaeda Lily Miller).

“I think that has always been kind of the thing that pulls them together, is that they’re on the journey with children by themselves,” McGarry added “And they’ve always leaned on each other to help out. We see now, in season 11, them kind of coming together and helping each other raise these kids.”

However, Krakow shared that Elizabeth and Nathan won’t be rushing into anything right away.

“Nothing is official. I think that would feel way too soon,” Krakow stated. “We do want to be respectful of the fact that Elizabeth and Lucas had a very real and loving relationship. It just wasn’t, as it turns out, meant to be Elizabeth’s lifetime or Lucas’, so we are being respectful of that.”

She teased, “They’re waiting for their right moment,” referring to it as a “slow burn.”

“And, of course, there are things that come up along the way to interrupt that,” she added. “We’re taking our time… the first time Elizabeth and Nathan see each other [after the split], you do feel that sparks are flying. But even though those sparks are flying, they still are taking their time.”

Nathan confessed his love for Elizabeth back in Season 8, but Krakow told ET, “Elizabeth doesn’t know for sure that he still has feelings for her… and I think Nathan doesn’t want to assume that just because Elizabeth and Lucas broke up, she has feelings for him. So, it’s kind of a dance.”

When it comes to Lucas’ thoughts on this potential romance between his ex and Nathan, McNally said, “[Lucas] is still heartbroken from that separation, but I think Lucas has always maintained that he really wants the best for Elizabeth, and he really wants her to be at her happiest.”

He continued, “I think that Lucas has sort of reached the top of a mountain in his fight, and he sees, at this point, that no matter how hard he fights, you can’t change something that has something to do with the other person. So he takes a step back… and I think is internally struggling with being heartbroken, but at the same time, has so much empathy and compassion for Elizabeth.”

As for how the break-up affects Elizabeth, Krakow described it as a learning experience for her character.

“We’ve come to the realization that her relationship with Lucas — though beautiful and loving and respectful — it was Elizabeth choosing safe love over great love because she just couldn’t bring herself to risk losing a person that she felt like she could have that great love with,” Krakow explained.

“I think she was really in denial about it for a long time, and so finally, she’s reached a point where she can be truly honest with how she’s feeling,” she noted.

While some fans were disappointed with Elizabeth and Lucas’ split, McGarry explained how “just because somebody is not with somebody else, it doesn’t mean that they’re not an important character on the show.”

“Lucas is a very big part of Hope Valley, and I don’t think we’d have a show without him,” he added. “[There are] multiple heartbeats on this show, you know? So, I’m sorry if anybody is hurt, but I really think the show is moving to a really beautiful place and I hope you stick around and watch it.”

Krakow echoed McGarry’s sentiments, saying, “Though we are very much an ensemble show, I would encourage [fans] to think about how hard it must have been for Elizabeth to really listen to her heart and focus in on Elizabeth’s journey to finding her great love. And really, I think we should be happy that she has been able to be that truthful with herself.”