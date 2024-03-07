It really looks like When Calls the Heart Season 11 is going there with Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) and Nathan (Kevin McGarry). First, there’s how they’re looking at each other in the poster. And now, a new promo ahead of the April 7 premiere continues teasing something to come.

“I think I’d like to change my hair,” Elizabeth tells Rosemary (Pascale Hutton), who’s all for it. And when everyone sees her new look, Nathan tells Elizabeth, “Wow, you look—you look great.” Watch the video above.

Season 10 ended with the two sharing at least a couple moments after the end of her and Lucas’ (Chris McNally) relationship. Elizabeth visited her late husband’s grave and admitted that after losing him, her “great love … something inside me just broke. The thought of going through that again — I loved Lucas. I think I was looking for something safe, so I couldn’t get hurt again. Because what if — what if I broke a second time but couldn’t put the pieces back together again? I couldn’t risk it, especially when I have Little Jack to think of. But that wasn’t fair to Lucas. He deserves to have a great love. We both do.” Elizabeth and Nathan crossed paths soon after that, but they were interrupted by Bill (Jack Wagner) telling them, “It’s Lucas. I need you both now.”

Now, in Season 11, Hallmark has teased, Elizabeth embarks on a fresh start – with new romance, new challenges, and new style. She and Nathan navigate their growing romantic feelings while also leaning on each other for support as they face new parenting obstacles. Plus, Lucas, now governor, must confront his past in order to embrace his strengths and lead Hope Valley into the future, and Bill and Rosemary team up to unravel a mystery putting their entire community at risk.

“Time has flown by since the end of season 10 and I cannot put into words how thrilled I am for the premiere of Season 11 of When Calls the Heart,” Krakow, also an executive producer, previously said. “It’s such a warm feeling to know that we have the loyalty, love, and longevity to make it this far and that is a true testament to our viewers. I’m beyond proud and grateful to our hardworking crew, writers, producers, cast, and Hallmark Channel for their vision and support. I cannot wait for viewers to tune in to this season and to continue on this journey with all of us! Season 11 delivers more heart than ever before!”

When Calls the Heart, Season 11 Premiere, Sunday, April 7, 9/8c, Hallmark Channel