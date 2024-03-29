‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Slam Pat Sajak For Rewarding Contestant Despite Mispronunciation

Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

Wheel of Fortune is again under attack for its inconsistent rules, with some viewers accusing Pat Sajak of giving one contestant way too much leeway on Thursday’s (March 28) episode.

Marissa Rogers, a keen baker from Loveland, Colorado, was the contestant under the spotlight. During the episode’s opening $1,000 Toss-Up puzzle, the three players faced a three-word puzzle under the “On The Map” category.

Rogers buzzed in first and answered what many fans heard as “Everglade National Park,” missing the “S” off the end of Everglades.

Despite this slight mispronunciation, Sajak quickly replied, “That is correct.” The long-time host even told Rogers, “Lovely annunciation and everything.”

However, viewers at home weren’t so quick to let Rogers off the hook, taking to social media to share their reactions.

“This lady on #wheeloffortune just said “Everglade National Park” and got credit for the puzzle. I’m pissed, it’s “Everglades”!” wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

“No way that woman said “everglades” and not just singular “everglade.” I even rewound and watched again. The injustice of pat ruling that correct and even complimenting her annunciation!!!!!” said another.

“I record so I just watched. I ran here to see if anyone heard what I heard. She did not pronounce the “s” smh. Talmbout love the annunciation,” added one commenter.

Another shared a clip of the moment, adding, “Sounds like she said Everglade National Park, not Everglades.”

Sounds like she said Everglade National Park, not Everglades. ‍♂️ #WheelofFortune pic.twitter.com/9ZBdnvE8rR — AC  (@ACinPhilly) March 29, 2024

The ruling caused extra frustration after Wednesday’s (March 27) episode, which saw contestant Emma Wan deemed incorrect for taking a brief pause before giving the correct answer.

Wheel of Fortune has a history of controversial mispronunciation rulings, and it always annoys viewers. Earlier this month, fans called out the show for accepting a contestant’s answer of “Frankfort, Germany,” instead of “Frankfurt, Germany.”

However, back in January, a contestant was denied the bonus prize despite many viewers thinking she said the correct answer. There was debate over whether she said “Pink Orchid” (the correct response) or “Something Orchid.”

Rogers isn’t likely to get hung up about her missing “S,” though, as she went on to dominate Thursday’s episode. By the end of regular play, Rogers had won $30,8999 cash and an Amtrak rail tour of the Great Northwest (Chicago, Seattle, and Glacier National Park).

Unfortunately for the Colorado native, she wasn’t able to solve the Bonus Round puzzle and missed out on an extra $40,000.

What do you think? Should she have been ruled correct or not? Let us know in the comments below.