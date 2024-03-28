Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

A Wheel of Fortune contestant overcame the odds on Wednesday night (March 27) in spite of a “dumb rule” costing her a big chunk of money and a trip early in the episode. Many fans were furious about what happened and felt she was cheated out of a big win.

The contestant in question was Emma Wan, a recently engaged former half-marathon runner from Minneapolis, Minnesota. Wan got out to a hot start, picking up the Wildcard Wedge ahead of the Express Round, where she attempted to solve a seven-word “Phrase” puzzle.

Wan answered the first part of the puzzle perfectly, but she took a pause in the middle before figuring out the rest.

“Can’t See The Forest… Oh shoot,” she said before adding, “For The Trees.”

Unfortunately for Wan, she wasn’t awarded the puzzle, as host Pat Sajak told her, “I’m getting a no from everybody,” referring to the producers’ decision.

Wan had to return the Wildcard Wedge and hand control of the wheel over to the next player, Ben Stilson from Springville, Utah, who swooped in with the correct answer, “Can’t See The Forest For The Trees.”

Sajak tried to explain the decision, telling Wan, “So the reason I got a no from producers is you just broke it up too much. If you had gone back to the beginning and gone through it again, we could have accepted it. But we can’t just let you sit there and figure it out as you go.”

Because of the ruling, Wan lost $4,650 and missed out on a tour of Alaska worth $9,898.

“BS!!! Emma solved that forest puzzle. Dumb rule,” wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

“WheelofFortune sometimes seems a little unfair if there’s a pause solving the puzzle. If they continued with the right words in puzzle, why not give the prize. Emma could have gotten it,” added another.

One viewer said, “To witness a man benefitting from a woman who did the all work is revolting.”

“She should have allowed to/asked to start over. Prize puzzle, extra painful #wheeloffortune,” wrote another.

“A**holes. She got it. Can’t see the forest for the trees. So true,” said another.

Despite this setback, Wan turned things around and dominated most of the episode, advancing herself to the Bonus Round. And things only got better from there.

Picking the dreaded “Phrase” category and the additional letters “G, H, P, and O,” Wan was faced with a board that read, “_ E / H _ _ / _ / L _ _ G H.”

Wan quickly figured out the bottom part of the puzzle and then nailed the top part at the last second, correctly answering, “We Had A Laugh.”

Sajak then opened the prize envelope to reveal Wan had won the $100,000 bonus prize, becoming the season’s fourth $100K winner.

“Emma prevailed in spite of Wheel nonsense,” wrote one fan on social media.

“Great karma, Emma!!! Congratulations!!!” added another, while one viewer wrote, “What a comeback for Emma!!!”