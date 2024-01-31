‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Think Contestant Was ‘Robbed’ of $40,000 Prize

Spin That Wheel For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Wheel of Fortune Newsletter:

Another Wheel of Fortune episode ended in controversy on Tuesday night (January 30) after a contestant missed out on a $40,000 bonus prize despite many fans thinking she gave the correct answer.

The contestant in question was Megan Carvale, a high school choir director and married mother of two from Placentia, California. She faced off against horror movie and dinosaur fanatic Corey Colwill from Freeport, Maine, and Latonya Tatyum, a married mother of three and DIY crafter from Justin, Texas.

Things started off a little sketchy for Carvale as she landed on the Bankrupt wedge twice in the first few rounds. However, she managed to bounce back in the Mystery and Express rounds, banking herself $14,007 cash and a trip to Aruba.

This was enough to advance Carvale to the Bonus Round, where she selected “Living Thing” as her category. After introducing her husband, Michael, mom, Sue, and eight-year-old son, Brody, in the studio audience, Carvale picked her letters, choosing “C, D, P, and A” to go with the standard “R, S, T, L, N, and E.”

The two-word puzzle on the board read: “P_N_ _RC_ _ D.”

As soon as the 10-second timer started, Carvale muttered an answer that sounded like the correct answer, “Pink Orchid,” though it’s possible she could have said, “Something Orchid.”

Either way, the timer kept running, and Carvale carried on guessing, including “Pony Orchid” and “Pine Orchid,” which was close but not quite right.

The time eventually ran out, and Carvale was left disappointed after Vanna White revealed the correct answer as “Pink Orchid.”

“You might have been overthinking a type of orchid,” long-time host Pat Sajak said before revealing she lost out on a $40,000 bonus prize. “I’m sorry that didn’t work out for you.”

However, many viewers at home swear that they heard Carvale say “pink orchid” with her first guess and believe the show “robbed” her of her rightful winnings.

“There is no question, she absolutely said “pink orchid”. Please give this girl her winnings!” wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter) alongside a clip of the moment.

“We thought the same and replayed the video. She sounded pretty clear in saying “pink orchid,” another user agreed.

“100000% First thing she said was PINK ORCHID,” said another.

Another person added, “I questioned the judges from the first thing she said!! I’m deaf in one ear, and half remaining on right, so I use captions and lip read. She said “Pink Orchid”!! No question!!”

“I’m sorry, did she NOT say Pink Orchid the first time? Or am I tripping,” wrote another.

“Hey @WheelofFortune I definitely heard the contestant say “pink orchid” at the beginning of that final puzzle & rewound it to make sure. You owe her some $$$,” said one fan.

“She 100% said pink orchid. She got robbed,” another wrote.

However, some others disagree, with one fan writing, “I think she was talking it out and said som-PINK orchid. Like cut off “something” in the middle? Regardless a major bummer.”

“She said “something orchid” as in she knew orchid but didn’t know the first word,” explained another. “She then said pony orchid lol she clearly was thinking it was a type of orchid and not a color. She didn’t even get mad when he said the answer. She definitely didn’t say pink.”

What do you think? Did she say “pink” or “something”? Let us know in the comments below.