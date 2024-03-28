Julie Chrisley’s New Prison Letters Reveal Todd Marriage Secrets & Misery Behind Bars

Julie Chrisley at TV panel
Savannah Chrisley has been sharing more prison letters from her mom, Julie Chrisley, who is serving a five-year sentence at FMC Lexington, Kentucky, for bank and tax fraud.

On the most recent episode of her Unlocked podcast, Savannah read from her mother’s letters, where she detailed her struggles behind bars, including the emotions of missing milestone family events.

“I feel like I’ve experienced so many emotions in the past few months,” Julie wrote in a letter dated June 25, 2023, per People. “I’ve survived [my husband] Todd’s birthday, Mother’s Day, Gray’s birthday, Chase’s birthday, my anniversary and Father’s Day. That’s a lot of missed days that I can never get back.”

Julie and Todd Chrisley at Chophouse Opening

She added, “I can only pray that I don’t miss anymore,” noting how her son Grayson’s baseball season was in “full swing” at the time. “I hate hate hate that I’m missing them, but my boy is doing so good,” she wrote.

Julie and her husband, Todd Chrisley, are both serving lengthy prison sentences after being found guilty of bank and tax fraud in 2022. Todd is doing a ten-year stint (reduced from 12) at FPC Pensacola, Florida, and hasn’t been able to communicate with Julie since reporting to prison in January 2023.

 

 

Savannah read from another letter, where Julie wrote about missing her 27th anniversary with Todd, which took place in May last year.

“Day 129, happy anniversary,” the letter said. “Today is our 27th wedding anniversary. My marriage is something I’m so proud of. It hasn’t always been easy, but it’s been so worth it. This is the first anniversary Todd and I have spent apart. I know God is in every situation, but man, it’s difficult. What is he trying to teach us?”

The letters also detailed how Julie has gained a new perspective on things, especially regarding herself. “I’ve always known I was a strong person, but this is testing me in a way I’ve never imagined,” she explained. “Lord, help me make it through the day.”

Savannah also shared her thoughts, noting, “God, I cannot imagine the feelings that she’s feeling, which is… I just can’t. I know how strong my mom is — way stronger than people give her credit for, that’s for sure.”

Julie and Todd are currently awaiting an appeal hearing, which was postponed until the week of April 15.

