Julie Chrisley’s ‘Heartbreaking’ Prison Letters Detail Her Sadness & Regrets

Reality star Savannah Chrisley has shared prison letters penned by her mother, Julie Chrisley, who has been locked up since January 2023 after being found guilty of bank and tax fraud alongside her husband, Todd Chrisley.

On the latest episode of Savannah’s Unlocked podcast, the Chrisley Knows Best alum read from the letters her mother has written from prison, many of which detail her struggles of being away from her husband and their children.

“I knew my life was about to change forever,” read the first letter (per People), which Julie wrote on January 17, 2023, when she and Todd first reported to prison. “My husband and I stood in our bedroom right in front of our prayer bench and said our goodbyes. We hugged, we kissed and we prayed before he walked out the door heading to Pensacola, Florida with Savannah, Grayson and Nick.”

The reality TV couple was convicted of bank and tax fraud in 2022 and given lengthy sentences in federal prison. Todd is serving a 10-year sentence at FPC Pensacola, Florida, while Julie is doing her five-year sentence at FMC Lexington, Kentucky.

“This would be the last time I would speak to my husband face to face,” Julie’s letter continued. “We talked on the phone during his ride to Pensacola. I called one last time before I self surrendered to the camp in Lexington.”

An emotional Savannah continued to read her mother’s words, which said, “What a sobering thought, the man I had lived with, raised a family with and loved more than life itself is now temporarily residing in Florida, and me in Kentucky… I could not wrap my head around the fact that I was going to be separated from my husband and children for what seems like a lifetime.

Todd has previously spoken out about the prison conditions, claiming he hasn’t been able to have contact with his wife, though family is allowed to visit.

In another letter, which Savannah referred to as “heartbreaking,” Julie wrote, “I miss Todd so much that it hurts. I’ve never gone this long without talking to him.”

Savannah said, “I can just feel her hurt through these messages and to just think about how different life is now, a year, almost a year and a half later, and to just think that like, sure, there’s some funny things in here, mom’s trying to make jokes, trying to make light of it, but like this is her life now. And it’s so different than obviously what it was before, in just the emotional aspect of it of having to miss your family so much.”

In another letter, Julie wrote, “It was great seeing the kids and Mom and Dad this week, but I miss Todd so bad. I miss his voice. I miss being able to lay in bed beside each other. I miss my person.”

Todd and Julie are currently awaiting an appeal hearing, which was postponed until the week of April 15.