‘Bridgerton’: Anthony & Kate Share a Kiss on the Dance Floor in Season 3 First Look (VIDEO)

Bridgerton‘s third season may very well be about the romance sparking between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), but that doesn’t mean there’s no time to shine a spotlight on other fan-favorite pairings like Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate (Simone Ashley).

The newlyweds are the focus of Netflix‘s latest sneak peek clip for the highly-anticipated third season. The footage was unveiled as part of Next on Netflix UK‘s exclusive week of previews. Now the Viscount and Viscountess, Anthony and Kate deliver a much more harmonious romance after their enemies-to-lover arc in Season 2.

But before the pair hits the dance floor in the ball-set sequence, viewers get their first peek at Hannah Dodd‘s Francesca Bridgerton who asks her brother for a break, presumably from the potential suitors she’s encountering. “Brother, I should like a moment alone,” Francesca asks Anthony before he says, “Of course.”

Across the room, Lady Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) appears to be talking the ear off of her daughter-in-law who sends a smile Anthony’s way. Seeing this as an opportunity, Anthony makes his way over to them. At first, Violet is concerned about Francesca, but Anthony calms her by noting his younger sister is merely taking a break.

“She simply needed a moment, as do I. And I shall like to use that moment to dance with my beautiful wife,” Anthony informs them both. Bidding them adieu, Violet steps to the side in order to let the couple assume their spots on the dance floor. As they swirl around, Anthony and Kate enjoy the fun of the evening, but a quick flash reveals Penelope off on the sidelines. She seems to be having less fun but looks radiant in a showstopping dark green gown.

After smoothing out her skirt, she observes the crowd around her, which includes the utterly entranced Anthony and Kate. In a sweet turn during their dance, Anthony and Kate even share a peck on the lips. Hopefully, more romance awaits when Bridgerton‘s Season 3 teaser or trailer finally arrives. Until then, relish in the excitement of this sweet sequence above.

Bridgerton, Season 3, Part 1 Premiere, Thursday, May 16, 2024, Netflix

Bridgerton, Season 3, Part 2 Premiere, Thursday, June 13, 2024, Netflix