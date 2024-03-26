Why ‘Young Sheldon’ Isn’t Airing This Week

Young Sheldon fans may have noticed that there was no new episode the week of March 21, and the trend will continue on March 28 as the series is usurped by March Madness one final time.

Season 7 of The Big Bang Theory prequel spinoff will resume on Thursday, April 4 with an all-new installment titled, “Baptists, Catholics and an Attempted Drowning.” The installment will see Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) continue their wedding planning with some challenges as Baptist Mary (Zoe Perry) and Catholic Audrey (Rachel Bay Jones) are pitted against one another.

Their inability to see eye-to-eye in turn sees baby CeeCee caught in the middle. What will happen? Fans will have to wait patiently to see it all unfold once the installment arrives in April.

Until then, they’ll be relegated to either watching basketball that fills Young Sheldon‘s 8/7c timeslot or tuning into reruns on Paramount+. Fans of the comedy can take solace in the fact that they aren’t the only ones going without their series as other shows like Ghosts remain sidelined for the annual sports presentation.

The upcoming installment arriving on April 4 is the sixth of Young Sheldon‘s final season, though, and as the series grows closer to its end, they have some things to look forward to like Georgie and Mandy’s wedding. By the time the upcoming episode does arrive, that will mark the halfway point in Young Sheldon‘s final chapter as Season 7 only features 14 episodes in comparison to past seasons which have typically included 20 or more installments.

What will you be watching while Young Sheldon remains off-air due to March Madness? Let us know in the comments section, below, and stay tuned for the show’s return at the beginning of next month.

Young Sheldon, Season 7, Returns Thursday, April 4, 8/7c, CBS