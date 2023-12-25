‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: Netflix Teases Penelope & Colin’s Romance in New Photos

Meaghan Darwish
Luke Newton, Nicola Coughlan, Simone Ashley, and Jonathan Bailey in 'Bridgerton' Season 3
Liam Daniel/Netflix
Netflix is celebrating the third anniversary since Bridgerton‘s debut (and Christmas) with a very special look at Season 3 including all-new photos featuring the latest couple, Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), also known affectionately by fans as #Polin.

Officially set to premiere in two parts next year, Bridgerton‘s third season boasts eight new episodes that will chronicle the courtship and romance of Penelope and Colin. Part 1 is poised to arrive on May 16, 2024, with Part 2 following about a month later on June 13, 2024.

In the newly-released photos, fans are getting a closer look, not only at Penelope and Colin, but also at returning favorites such as Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie), Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson), and Lady Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) alongside new addition Hannah Dodd who steps into the role of Francesca Bridgerton (previously portrayed by Ruby Stokes).

'Bridgerton' Season 3 poster

(Credit: Netflix)

The Shondaland series from new showrunner Jess Brownell kicks off Season 3 with Penelope giving up her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton after overhearing his disparaging words about her last season. Deciding it’s time to find a husband who will provide her independence to continue her Lady Whistledown operation away from her mother and sisters, Penelope struggles to connect with the Ton’s eligible bachelors.

Lacking confidence, Penelope’s efforts are thwarted at every turn, and that’s when a new swagger-filled Colin steps in, returning home after summer travels with a new look. Disheartened to realize Penelope is giving him the cold shoulder, Colin attempts to win back her friendship by mentoring her. When his lessons work a little too well, though, Colin’s forced to reckon with his growing feelings for Penelope.

Plus, all is not well in the world of Penelope and Eloise’s friendship which endured a major setback at the end of Season 2 when the Whistledown secret was uncovered. Can they patch things up? Only time will tell. As the poster tagline teases, “Even a wallflower can bloom.”

Executive produced by showrunner Brownell, Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica, and Chris Van Dusen, Bridgerton‘s third season stars Coughlan, Newton, Jessie, Thompson, Bailey, Ashley, Gemmell, Dodd, Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, Florence Hunt, Will Tilston, Polly Walker, and many more with narration from Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown.

Scroll down for a closer look at the photos and stay tuned for more on Bridgerton‘s forthcoming third season as we head into the new year!

Bridgerton, Season 3, Part 1 Premiere, Thursday, May 16, 2024, Netflix

Bridgerton, Season 3, Part 2 Premiere, Thursday, June 13, 2024, Netflix

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan in 'Bridgerton' Season 3
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Colin and Penelope take center stage in the latest season, sporting a more polished and refined look than in prior chapters of the Regency-era hit.

Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey in 'Bridgerton' Season 3
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Kate and Anthony may not be the center of attention this time around, but they’re keeping things steamy onscreen if this photo is any indication.

Luke Newton in 'Bridgerton' Season 3
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Colin dons an unbuttoned look at the Bridgerton home.

Claudia Jessie, Luke Thompson, Simone Ashley, Will Tilston, Ruth Gemmell, Jonathan Bailey, and Florence Hunt in 'Bridgerton' Season 3
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Could Colin’s casual approach be the reason for the array of looks on his family’s faces as Eloise, Benedict, Kate, Gregory (Will Tilston), Lady Violet, Anthony, and Hyacinth (Florence Hunt) look on?

Ruth Gemmell, Hannah Dodd, and Florence Hunt in 'Bridgerton' Season 3
Liam Daniel/Netflix

Lady Violet, Francesca, and Hyacinth Bridgerton make a darling trio.

