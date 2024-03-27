It can be tough to keep up with all of the latest developments in television, so here’s a rundown of all the shows in the works across broadcast, cable, and streaming!

Jump to: ABC | Amazon Prime Video | AMC | Apple TV+ | BBC | BET+ | CBS | The CW | Disney+ | Disney Channel | Fox | Freeform | FX | HBO | Hulu | MGM+ | NBC | Netflix | Paramount | Paramount+ | PBS | Peacock | Showtime | Starz | Other

ABC

Dr. Odyssey : This new Ryan Murphy series will star Joshua Jackson, who also executive-produces. It is expected to be a medical procedural set on a cruise ship. (Deadline)

: This new Ryan Murphy series will star Joshua Jackson, who also executive-produces. It is expected to be a medical procedural set on a cruise ship. (Deadline) Forgive and Forget : Ty Burrell stars in and executive produces this multicamera comedy project that has been ordered to pilot. It is expected to be a family comedy about a man who has to take in his gregarious father after he is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. (Deadline)

: Ty Burrell stars in and executive produces this multicamera comedy project that has been ordered to pilot. It is expected to be a family comedy about a man who has to take in his gregarious father after he is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. (Deadline) High Potential : This remake of the French detective series from Drew Goddard is expected to debut in the fall and will star Kaitlin Olson. It is based on the French series Haut Potentiel Intellectual and centers on a mom with an unusual knack for solving crimes. Daniel Sunjata, Javicia Leslie, Deniz Akdeniz, Amirah J, Matthew Lamb, and Judy Reyes also star.

: This remake of the French detective series from Drew Goddard is expected to debut in the fall and will star Kaitlin Olson. It is based on the French series and centers on a mom with an unusual knack for solving crimes. Daniel Sunjata, Javicia Leslie, Deniz Akdeniz, Amirah J, Matthew Lamb, and Judy Reyes also star. Shifting Gears: This multi-camera sitcom will be headlined by Tim Allen, who plays a widower who owns a classic car shop and whose daughter and teen grandchildren move in. (ET Online)

Amazon Prime Video

AMC

Untitled Anne Rice Series: At TCA, the network teased the development of a third Anne Rice-based series, written and executive produced by John Lee Handcock and based on the Talamasca secret society. (TV Insider)

Apple TV+

Before : This limited psychological thriller series centers on a child psychologist whose troubled patient seems to have an eerie tie to his past. Billy Crystal, Judith Light, Rosie Perez, Jacobi Jupe, Maria Dizzia, Ava Lalezarzadeh, and Hope Davis star. (Deadline)

: This limited psychological thriller series centers on a child psychologist whose troubled patient seems to have an eerie tie to his past. Billy Crystal, Judith Light, Rosie Perez, Jacobi Jupe, Maria Dizzia, Ava Lalezarzadeh, and Hope Davis star. (Deadline) Firebug : The case of notorious California arsonist John Leonard Orr inspired this drama series, based upon the podcast of the same name, which will star Jurnee Smollett alongside Taron Egerton as detectives who are tracking an arsonist. The series is created, written, and executive produced by Dennis Lehane. John Leguizamo also stars.

: The case of notorious California arsonist John Leonard Orr inspired this drama series, based upon the podcast of the same name, which will star Jurnee Smollett alongside Taron Egerton as detectives who are tracking an arsonist. The series is created, written, and executive produced by Dennis Lehane. John Leguizamo also stars. Imperfect Women : Based on Araminta Hall’s novel of the same name, this series will be adapted by Annie Weisman ( Physical ) and will star and be executive-produced by Elisabeth Moss and Kerry Washington.

: Based on Araminta Hall’s novel of the same name, this series will be adapted by Annie Weisman ( ) and will star and be executive-produced by Elisabeth Moss and Kerry Washington. The Last Frontier : This Alaska-set series follows a small-town marshal whose job becomes infinitely more intense when a plane crashes and sets dozens of violent inmates loose. The series stars Jason Clarke, Richard D’Ovidio, Simone Kessell, Haley Bennett, Dominic Cooper, and Tait Blum.

: This Alaska-set series follows a small-town marshal whose job becomes infinitely more intense when a plane crashes and sets dozens of violent inmates loose. The series stars Jason Clarke, Richard D’Ovidio, Simone Kessell, Haley Bennett, Dominic Cooper, and Tait Blum. Murderbot : Based on the book series The Murderbot Diaries , this series centers on a security android who has to hide its human emotions. Starring in the show are Alexander Skarsgård, who also serves as executive producer, David Dastmalchian, Sabrina Wu, Tattiawna Jones, Akshay Khanna, Noma Dumezwani and Tamara Podemski. Chris and Paul Weitz are co-creators.

: Based on the book series , this series centers on a security android who has to hide its human emotions. Starring in the show are Alexander Skarsgård, who also serves as executive producer, David Dastmalchian, Sabrina Wu, Tattiawna Jones, Akshay Khanna, Noma Dumezwani and Tamara Podemski. Chris and Paul Weitz are co-creators. Neuromancer : This adaptation of William Gibson’s novel centers on a hacker and an assassin who attempt to pull off a heist of a “corporate dynasty.”

: This adaptation of William Gibson’s novel centers on a hacker and an assassin who attempt to pull off a heist of a “corporate dynasty.” The Savant : Jessica Chastain stars in and executive produces this limited series, which is based on a true story about a secret investigator who takes down some of the most dangerous men in the country through their online hate groups. James Badge Dale and Nnamdi Asomugha also star.

: Jessica Chastain stars in and executive produces this limited series, which is based on a true story about a secret investigator who takes down some of the most dangerous men in the country through their online hate groups. James Badge Dale and Nnamdi Asomugha also star. The Studio : Production on this new comedy series began on March 25. The series features Seth Rogen as star, writer, director, and executive producer alongside Evan Goldberg. Also starring are series regulars Catherine O’Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz, and Chase Sui Wonders, and recurring stars include Bryan Cranston, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, and Dewayne Perkins. (Variety)

: Production on this new comedy series began on March 25. The series features Seth Rogen as star, writer, director, and executive producer alongside Evan Goldberg. Also starring are series regulars Catherine O’Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz, and Chase Sui Wonders, and recurring stars include Bryan Cranston, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, and Dewayne Perkins. (Variety) Untitled Owen Wilson Series : This golf comedy series is created by Jason Keller and will feature Owen Wilson as Pryce Cahill, a has-been pro golfer who is down on his luck and tries to change his fortune with the help of a 17-year-old phenom in the sport.

: This golf comedy series is created by Jason Keller and will feature Owen Wilson as Pryce Cahill, a has-been pro golfer who is down on his luck and tries to change his fortune with the help of a 17-year-old phenom in the sport. Untitled Vince Gilligan Series : Breaking Bad ‘s creator has gotten a two-season order for this mysterious new series, which is described as a blended genre drama. Cast members for the show include Better Call Saul alum Rhea Seehorn and Karolina Wydra. Seehorn’s character is described as “heroic,” and the show has begun filming in Albuquerque, New Mexico. (Deadline)

: ‘s creator has gotten a two-season order for this mysterious new series, which is described as a blended genre drama. Cast members for the show include alum Rhea Seehorn and Karolina Wydra. Seehorn’s character is described as “heroic,” and the show has begun filming in Albuquerque, New Mexico. (Deadline) Your Friends and Neighbors: Jon Hamm and Amanda Peet will lead this drama series from Warrior‘s Jonathan Tropper. Hamm stars as Coop, a newly divorced hedge fund manager who steals from neighbors to keep his lifestyle afloat until he hits the wrong home. Olivia Munn also stars.

BBC

Dope Girls : This six-part period crime series will star Julianne Nicholson, Eliza Scanlen, Umi Myers, Eilidh Fisher, and Geraldine James.

: This six-part period crime series will star Julianne Nicholson, Eliza Scanlen, Umi Myers, Eilidh Fisher, and Geraldine James. King & Conqueror : This historic drama about a history-defining clash between Harold of Wessex and William of Normandy will star James Norton, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Clémence Poésy, and Emily Beecham.

: This historic drama about a history-defining clash between Harold of Wessex and William of Normandy will star James Norton, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Clémence Poésy, and Emily Beecham. Miss Austen: This adaptation of Gill Hornby’s novel about the authorial Austen sisters stars Keeley Hawes and Rose Leslie alongside Patsy Ferran, Alfred Enoch, Max Irons, Calam Lynch, Jessica Hynes, Mirren Mack, Phyllis Logan, Kevin McNally, and Liv Hill.

BET+

The Family Business New Orleans: This spinoff will star Brandon T. Jackson, Lela Rochon, Ben Stephens, Pooch Hall, Quincy Brown, David Banner, Yvette Nicole Brown, Orlando Jones, Nicole Galicia, Erica Hubbard, Sarah Carter, Stan Shaw, Bern Nadette Stanis, Nayirah Teshali, Sacaiah Shaw, Jenson Atwood, AzMarie Livingston, and Deric Augustine. (Deadline)

CBS

Matlock : Kathy Bates and Beau Bridges will lead this drama series inspired by the classic TV series. Beach Bridges, Skye P. Marshall, Jason Ritter, David Del Rio, and Leah Davis also star.

: Kathy Bates and Beau Bridges will lead this drama series inspired by the classic TV series. Beach Bridges, Skye P. Marshall, Jason Ritter, David Del Rio, and Leah Davis also star. NCIS: Origins : This prequel will follow Gibbs’ early years beginning in 1991, with Mark Harmon as narrator and executive producer. Austin Stowell stars as Gibbs, and the series will also feature Mariel Molino, Kyle Schmid, Tyla Abercrumbie, and Diany Rodriguez.

: This prequel will follow Gibbs’ early years beginning in 1991, with Mark Harmon as narrator and executive producer. Austin Stowell stars as Gibbs, and the series will also feature Mariel Molino, Kyle Schmid, Tyla Abercrumbie, and Diany Rodriguez. Watson : This new medical drama is a modernization of the Sherlock Holmes character and will star Morris Chestnut in the title role, taking place one year after the death of his partner. The network has booked the series for the 2024-2025 season.

: This new medical drama is a modernization of the Sherlock Holmes character and will star Morris Chestnut in the title role, taking place one year after the death of his partner. The network has booked the series for the 2024-2025 season. Young Sheldon Spinoff: The multi-camera Chuck Lorre-led spinoff of Young Sheldon (which is itself a spinoff of The Big Bang Theory) will center on the characters Georgie and Mandy.

The CW

The Librarians: The Next Chapter: This spinoff of The Librarians will feature Callum McGowan as Vikram Chamberlin, a Librarian from 1847 who travels to the present and finds himself stuck, accidentally releasing magic across the continent. He pulls together a team of Librarians to fix his mistake. Christian Kane, Jessica Green, Olivia Morris, Bluey Robinson, and Caroline Loncq will also star. (Deadline)

Disney+

Daredevil: Born Again: The Marvel series features Charlie Cox reprising his title role, with Vince D’Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, and Wilson Bethel also reprising their franchise roles. The series will also star Genneya Walton, Margarita Levieva, Arty Froushan, Sandrine Holt, Michael Gandolfini, and Nikki M. James. (Variety)

Disney Channel

Wizards of Waverly Place Sequel: Selena Gomez and David Henrie will reprise their roles and executive produce this series, which begins production in April 2024.

Fox

Baywatch : This reboot of the classic lifeguard series is expected to debut in the fall. (Variety)

: This reboot of the classic lifeguard series is expected to debut in the fall. (Variety) Doc : This new medical series is an adaptation of the Italian series of the same name and will feature Molly Parker in the lead. Omar Metwally, Amirah Vann, Jon Ecker, Anya Banerjee, Scott Wolf, and Patrick Walker will also star. (Deadline)

: This new medical series is an adaptation of the Italian series of the same name and will feature Molly Parker in the lead. Omar Metwally, Amirah Vann, Jon Ecker, Anya Banerjee, Scott Wolf, and Patrick Walker will also star. (Deadline) Murder in a Small Town : This psychological drama is based on L.R. Wright’s Karl Alberg books about a seemingly idyllic town that holds many dark secrets. The cast of the adaptation includes James Cromwell, Stana Katic, Rossif Sutherland, Kristin Kreuk, Mya Lowe, Savonna Spracklin, Aaron Douglas, and Fritzy-Klevans Destine. (Variety)

: This psychological drama is based on L.R. Wright’s books about a seemingly idyllic town that holds many dark secrets. The cast of the adaptation includes James Cromwell, Stana Katic, Rossif Sutherland, Kristin Kreuk, Mya Lowe, Savonna Spracklin, Aaron Douglas, and Fritzy-Klevans Destine. (Variety) Rescue HI-Surf : This lifeguard drama is set in O’ahu and will star Arielle Kebbel, Adam Demos, Robbie Magasiva, Kekoa Kekumano, Alex Aiono, Zoe Cipres, and Sea Shimooka. (Fox)

: This lifeguard drama is set in O’ahu and will star Arielle Kebbel, Adam Demos, Robbie Magasiva, Kekoa Kekumano, Alex Aiono, Zoe Cipres, and Sea Shimooka. (Fox) Taskmasters: Fox’s adult animated slate is getting bigger with this new half-hour workplace comedy. (Deadline)

Freeform

RUSH: This drama is based on the Israeli series The Station and centers on a first-responder program joined by a group of high schoolers. (Deadline)

FX

Alien : From Noah Hawley and Ridley Scott, this series is set before the first film in the Alien franchise and will star Timothy Olyphant, Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Essie Davis, Adarsh Gourav, Kit Young, David Rhysdal, and Moe Bar-El. (Variety)

: From Noah Hawley and Ridley Scott, this series is set before the first film in the franchise and will star Timothy Olyphant, Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Essie Davis, Adarsh Gourav, Kit Young, David Rhysdal, and Moe Bar-El. (Variety) American Sports Story : This Ryan Murphy series will center on the story of disgraced NFL superstar Aaron Hernandez, portrayed by Josh Andrés Rivera. The series is based upon the podcast Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc. and also stars J. Alex Brinson, Tammy Blanchard, Jaylen Barron, Jake Cannavale, Catfish Jean, Tony Yazbeck, Lindsay Mendez, and Patrick Schwarzenegger. (The Wrap)

: This Ryan Murphy series will center on the story of disgraced NFL superstar Aaron Hernandez, portrayed by Josh Andrés Rivera. The series is based upon the podcast and also stars J. Alex Brinson, Tammy Blanchard, Jaylen Barron, Jake Cannavale, Catfish Jean, Tony Yazbeck, Lindsay Mendez, and Patrick Schwarzenegger. (The Wrap) Dying for Sex : This limited series is based on the Wondery podcast and stars Michelle Williams as a woman who, after being diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer, decides to leave her husband, with the support of her best friend, played by Jenny Slate. (Deadline)

: This limited series is based on the Wondery podcast and stars Michelle Williams as a woman who, after being diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer, decides to leave her husband, with the support of her best friend, played by Jenny Slate. (Deadline) English Teacher : This comedy is created by and will star Brian Jordan Alvarez.

: This comedy is created by and will star Brian Jordan Alvarez. The Sensitive Kind: Ethan Hawke leads this noir series pilot from Sterlin Harjo, which also stars Keith David, Siena East, Jeanna Tripplehorn, Tim Blake Nelson, Scott Shepherd, Tracy Letts, Kyle Maclachlan, and Macon Blair. (Deadline)

HBO

Game of Thrones: 10,000 Ships : This prequel would focus on Princess Nymeria of the Rhoyne, 1,000 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

: This prequel would focus on Princess Nymeria of the Rhoyne, 1,000 years before the events of Game of Thrones. Game of Thrones animated spinoffs : Two are reportedly in the works: The Golden Empire and another.

: Two are reportedly in the works: The Golden Empire and another. Game of Thrones Jon Snow Sequel : What’s beyond the wall now that the Night King is vanquished? Well, this would help us find out.

: What’s beyond the wall now that the Night King is vanquished? Well, this would help us find out. Game of Thrones: A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight : This one adapts the story of Dunk and Egg.

: This one adapts the story of Dunk and Egg. Game of Thrones: The Sea Snake : This is a spinoff centered on House of the Dragons‘ Corlys Velaryon.

: This is a spinoff centered on House of the Dragons‘ Corlys Velaryon. Harry Potter : This new series adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s magical book series is expected to bow in 2026 and will reportedly run for a decade. (The Hollywood Reporter)

: This new series adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s magical book series is expected to bow in 2026 and will reportedly run for a decade. (The Hollywood Reporter) Untitled Brad Ingelsby Task Force Project : This Philadelphia-set show features Mark Ruffalo as Tom, who heads a task force to stop drug-house robberies. The show will also feature Tom Pelphrey, Emilia Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Raúl Castillo, Jamie McShane, Sam Keeley, Fabien Frankel, Alison Oliver, Owen Teague, Dominic Colón, Levieva, Raphael Sbarge, Mickey Sumner, Brian Goodman, Elvis Nolasco, Colin Bates, Isaach De Bankolé, Phoebe Fox, Silvia Dionicio, and Coral Peña as castmembers. (Variety)

: This Philadelphia-set show features Mark Ruffalo as Tom, who heads a task force to stop drug-house robberies. The show will also feature Tom Pelphrey, Emilia Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Raúl Castillo, Jamie McShane, Sam Keeley, Fabien Frankel, Alison Oliver, Owen Teague, Dominic Colón, Levieva, Raphael Sbarge, Mickey Sumner, Brian Goodman, Elvis Nolasco, Colin Bates, Isaach De Bankolé, Phoebe Fox, Silvia Dionicio, and Coral Peña as castmembers. (Variety) Untitled Rachel Sennott Comedy: This half-hour series will center on the reunion of a group of codependent friends. (Deadline)

Hulu

Orphan : This eight-episode limited series features Ellen Pompeo as star and executive producer and is inspired by the life of Natalia Grace. Pompeo will star as Kristina Barnett, the adoptive mother who was convinced the child, who had dwarfism, was secretly an adult. Mark Duplass also stars as the father, and Imogen Faith Reid stars as Natalia. (Deadline)

: This eight-episode limited series features Ellen Pompeo as star and executive producer and is inspired by the life of Natalia Grace. Pompeo will star as Kristina Barnett, the adoptive mother who was convinced the child, who had dwarfism, was secretly an adult. Mark Duplass also stars as the father, and Imogen Faith Reid stars as Natalia. (Deadline) Paradise City : This political drama from Dan Fogelman will star James Marsden, Sterling K. Brown, Julianne Nicholson, and Sarah Shahi. (TV Insider)

: This political drama from Dan Fogelman will star James Marsden, Sterling K. Brown, Julianne Nicholson, and Sarah Shahi. (TV Insider) Say Nothing : Based on Patrick Radden Keefe’s book, this limited true-crime series will star Lola Petticrew, Hazel Doupe, Anthony Boyle, Josh Finan, and Maxine Peake. (Variety)

: Based on Patrick Radden Keefe’s book, this limited true-crime series will star Lola Petticrew, Hazel Doupe, Anthony Boyle, Josh Finan, and Maxine Peake. (Variety) Untitled Ryan Murphy Series: Kim Kardashian will star in this new steamy adult procedural series from Ryan Murphy. (Deadline)

MGM+

Emperor of Ocean Park : Based on the suspense novel of the same name, this series will star Forest Whitaker, Grantham Coleman, Tiffany Mack, Paulina Lule, Henry Simmons, Bryan Greenberg, Torrey Hanson, Ora Jones, and Jasmine Batchelor.

: Based on the suspense novel of the same name, this series will star Forest Whitaker, Grantham Coleman, Tiffany Mack, Paulina Lule, Henry Simmons, Bryan Greenberg, Torrey Hanson, Ora Jones, and Jasmine Batchelor. Hotel Cocaine: Initially delayed due to the Hollywood strikes, this streaming series centers on the Mutiny Hotel in Miami and stars Danny Pino, Yul Vazquez, Michael Chiklis, Mark Feuerstein, Tania Watson, Corina Bradley, and Laura Gordon. (TV Insider)

NBC

Co-Dependents : This multicamera sibling comedy is created by Liz Astrof. (Deadline)

: This multicamera sibling comedy is created by Liz Astrof. (Deadline) Dr. Wolf : This medical drama stars Zachary Quinto as a neurologist who has to explore his own mind as well.

: This medical drama stars Zachary Quinto as a neurologist who has to explore his own mind as well. New Amsterdam: Tomorrow : This medical drama will take place 30 years after the events of the original series and will follow Luna Goodwin, daughter of Dr. Max Goodwin, who steps in as Medical Director of the titular hospital. Molly Griggs briefly appeared in the main series as the character, but it’s unknown at this time if she’ll star in the spinoff.

: This medical drama will take place 30 years after the events of the original series and will follow Luna Goodwin, daughter of Dr. Max Goodwin, who steps in as Medical Director of the titular hospital. Molly Griggs briefly appeared in the main series as the character, but it’s unknown at this time if she’ll star in the spinoff. Reba McEntire’s Untitled NBC Comedy : Reba McEntire stars in this comedy pilot as Bobbie, a woman who inherits her father’s restaurant and has to work with a half-sister she never knew about, played by Belissa Escobedo. Cast members also include fellow Reba alum Melissa Peterman as well as Tokala Black Elk, Rex Linn, and Pablo Castelblanco.

: Reba McEntire stars in this comedy pilot as Bobbie, a woman who inherits her father’s restaurant and has to work with a half-sister she never knew about, played by Belissa Escobedo. Cast members also include fellow alum Melissa Peterman as well as Tokala Black Elk, Rex Linn, and Pablo Castelblanco. St. Denis Medical : This workplace comedy stars Wendi McLendon-Covey and was pushed to the 2024-2025 season due to the strikes. (Variety)

: This workplace comedy stars Wendi McLendon-Covey and was pushed to the 2024-2025 season due to the strikes. (Variety) Suits: L.A.: This new spinoff pilot of Suits is created and written by Aaron Korsch and will star Stephen Amell as Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor who now represents some of L.A.’s most powerful clients. Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, Troy Winbush, Alice Lee, and Bryan Greenberg also star in the show. (TV Insider)

Netflix

Paramount

Yellowstone: 1944 : This prequel series will feature a new generation of the Dutton family ranchers. (Deadline)

: This prequel series will feature a new generation of the Dutton family ranchers. (Deadline) Yellowstone: 2024 : This sequel to Yellowstone is expected to pick up after the events of Season 5, Part 2, and is expected to star Matthew McConaughey in the lead. It will premiere in December. (Deadline)

: This sequel to is expected to pick up after the events of Season 5, Part 2, and is expected to star Matthew McConaughey in the lead. It will premiere in December. (Deadline) Yellowstone: 6666: This spinoff will focus on the titular Texan ranch introduced in the main series. (TV Insider)

Paramount+

Happy Face : This series is based upon the true story of Melissa Moore, as told in the Happy Face podcast and her autobiography, Shattered Silence . Annaleigh Ashford stars as Moore, while Dennis Quaid stars as her father, a jailed serial killer who makes contact with her, as she races to find out whether another man on death row is being punished for his acts. James Wolk and Tamera Tomakili also star in this eight-episode season, which is created and executive-produced by Jennifer Cacicio. Robert and Michelle King are also EPs.

: This series is based upon the true story of Melissa Moore, as told in the podcast and her autobiography, . Annaleigh Ashford stars as Moore, while Dennis Quaid stars as her father, a jailed serial killer who makes contact with her, as she races to find out whether another man on death row is being punished for his acts. James Wolk and Tamera Tomakili also star in this eight-episode season, which is created and executive-produced by Jennifer Cacicio. Robert and Michelle King are also EPs. Landman : This drama is created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace and will feature Billy Bob Thornton in the lead. It’s based on the Boomtown, Landman podcast and will also star Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, Jacob Lofland, Kayla Wallace, James Jordan, Mark Collie, Paulina Chávez, Demi Moore and Mustafa Speaks, with Jon Hamm and Colm Feore as recurring stars.

: This drama is created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace and will feature Billy Bob Thornton in the lead. It’s based on the podcast and will also star Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, Jacob Lofland, Kayla Wallace, James Jordan, Mark Collie, Paulina Chávez, Demi Moore and Mustafa Speaks, with Jon Hamm and Colm Feore as recurring stars. Stags: This series about a bachelor party-gone-wrong will star Nico Mirallegro, Charlie Cooper, Asim Chaudhry, Corin Silva, Sophie Lenglinger, Paul Forman, Jojo Macari, Cavan Clerkin, Paulina Galvez, and Oscar Foronda. (Paramount+)

PBS

Patience: This detective series will star Laura Fraser and Ella Maisy Purvis. (Deadline)

Peacock

All Her Fault : A limited series, adapted from the novel of the same name, about a wealthy Chicago community whose deep secrets are unearthed thanks to a terrifying disappearance.

: A limited series, adapted from the novel of the same name, about a wealthy Chicago community whose deep secrets are unearthed thanks to a terrifying disappearance. Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy : A limited series from the producers of Dr. Death about one of America’s most notorious serial killers and his arrest.

: A limited series from the producers of about one of America’s most notorious serial killers and his arrest. Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist : Kevin Hart will star and executive-produce this limited series about an armed robbery on the night of Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 comeback bout, as detailed in a podcast. The cast also includes Samuel L. Jackson, Taraji P. Henson, Terrence Howard, Rockmond Dunbar, Chloe Bailey, Melvin Gregg, Artrece Johnson, Jalyn Hall, Clifton Powell, and Lori Harvey.

: Kevin Hart will star and executive-produce this limited series about an armed robbery on the night of Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 comeback bout, as detailed in a podcast. The cast also includes Samuel L. Jackson, Taraji P. Henson, Terrence Howard, Rockmond Dunbar, Chloe Bailey, Melvin Gregg, Artrece Johnson, Jalyn Hall, Clifton Powell, and Lori Harvey. The Good Daughter : This psychological thriller series is based on Karin Slaughter’s book of the same name, and she’ll write the adaptation, which will star and be executive-produced by Jessica Biel.

: This psychological thriller series is based on Karin Slaughter’s book of the same name, and she’ll write the adaptation, which will star and be executive-produced by Jessica Biel. Hysteria! : This thriller series centers on an ’80s teen band who play into Satanic panic after a disappearance until it all goes very wrong. The series stars Julie Bowen, Anna Camp, Garret Dillahunt, Emjay Anthony, Chiara Aurelia, Kezii Curtis, Nikki Hahn, Bruce Campbell, Nolan North, Elijah Richardson, Milly Shapiro, Allison Scagliotti, and Jessica Treska. (Deadline)

: This thriller series centers on an ’80s teen band who play into Satanic panic after a disappearance until it all goes very wrong. The series stars Julie Bowen, Anna Camp, Garret Dillahunt, Emjay Anthony, Chiara Aurelia, Kezii Curtis, Nikki Hahn, Bruce Campbell, Nolan North, Elijah Richardson, Milly Shapiro, Allison Scagliotti, and Jessica Treska. (Deadline) Laid : This comedy series will star Stephanie Hsu as a woman who finds out her former lovers are dying in unusual ways. In addition to starring, Hsu executive produces alongside writer Nahnatchka Khan and Sally Broadford McKenna. Zoe Mamet, Michael Angarano, and Tommy Martinez are also starring as series regulars.

: This comedy series will star Stephanie Hsu as a woman who finds out her former lovers are dying in unusual ways. In addition to starring, Hsu executive produces alongside writer Nahnatchka Khan and Sally Broadford McKenna. Zoe Mamet, Michael Angarano, and Tommy Martinez are also starring as series regulars. Lockerbie : Colin Firth and Sky Catherine McCormack star in this limited series about the deadly 1988 bombing of an airplane over the title Scottish town. They star as a couple who lost their daughter in the disaster. The cast also includes Sam Troughton, Mark Bonnar, Andy Nyman, Ardalan Esmaili, and Selwa Jghalef.

: Colin Firth and Sky Catherine McCormack star in this limited series about the deadly 1988 bombing of an airplane over the title Scottish town. They star as a couple who lost their daughter in the disaster. The cast also includes Sam Troughton, Mark Bonnar, Andy Nyman, Ardalan Esmaili, and Selwa Jghalef. Long Bright River : Based on the suspense novel of the same name, this limited series will star Amanda Seyfried, Nicholas Pinnock, Ashleigh Cummings, Callum Vinson, John Doman, Dash Mihok, Britne Oldford, Matthew Del Negro, Harriet Sansom Harris, Patch Darragh, and Perry Mattfeld.

: Based on the suspense novel of the same name, this limited series will star Amanda Seyfried, Nicholas Pinnock, Ashleigh Cummings, Callum Vinson, John Doman, Dash Mihok, Britne Oldford, Matthew Del Negro, Harriet Sansom Harris, Patch Darragh, and Perry Mattfeld. The Miniature Wife : This romantic dramedy is based upon Manuel Gonzalez’s short story and will star and be executive-produced by Elizabeth Banks and Matthew Macfadyen starring as a pair of spouses who battle each other for supremacy after a technological accident causes a major relationship crisis between them. Jennifer Ames and Steve Turner serve as creators, showrunners, and executive producers. (Deadline)

: This romantic dramedy is based upon Manuel Gonzalez’s short story and will star and be executive-produced by Elizabeth Banks and Matthew Macfadyen starring as a pair of spouses who battle each other for supremacy after a technological accident causes a major relationship crisis between them. Jennifer Ames and Steve Turner serve as creators, showrunners, and executive producers. (Deadline) Mr. Throwback : This mockumentary comedy series will star NBA’s Stephen Curry and Adam Pally. It moves from NBC.

: This mockumentary comedy series will star NBA’s Stephen Curry and Adam Pally. It moves from NBC. Teacup : This contemporary horror thriller, based on Robert McCammon’s novel Stinger , is executive-produced by James Wan, with Ian McCulloch writing and executive-producing. Scott Speedman, Yvonne Strahovski, Chaske Spencer, Kathy Baker, Boris McGiver, Caleb Dolden, Emilie Bierre, and Luciano Leroux star. (Variety)

: This contemporary horror thriller, based on Robert McCammon’s novel , is executive-produced by James Wan, with Ian McCulloch writing and executive-producing. Scott Speedman, Yvonne Strahovski, Chaske Spencer, Kathy Baker, Boris McGiver, Caleb Dolden, Emilie Bierre, and Luciano Leroux star. (Variety) Untitled James Wan & Simu Liu project: This espionage techno-thriller features Simu Liu as an American intelligence analyst whose brain has been hacked, so he has to fight to prove his allegiance.

Showtime

Jonah Kills: This is a U.K. comedy from Clem Garritty. (Deadline)

Starz

The Hunting Wives : This Rebecca Cutter drama is based upon May Cobb’s novel of the same name and stars Brittany Snow as Sophie O’Neil, a woman whose family relocates from Chicago to Texas, where she becomes enthralled with a secret society of socialites, led by Malin Akerman’s character Margo Banks. The series will also feature Chrissy Metz, Jaime Ray Newman, Katie Lowes, George Ferrier, Dermot Mulroney, and Evan Jonigkeit and is being filmed in Charlotte, North Carolina.

: This Rebecca Cutter drama is based upon May Cobb’s novel of the same name and stars Brittany Snow as Sophie O’Neil, a woman whose family relocates from Chicago to Texas, where she becomes enthralled with a secret society of socialites, led by Malin Akerman’s character Margo Banks. The series will also feature Chrissy Metz, Jaime Ray Newman, Katie Lowes, George Ferrier, Dermot Mulroney, and Evan Jonigkeit and is being filmed in Charlotte, North Carolina. Outlander: Blood of My Blood: This Outlander prequel chronicles the early days of the Frasers with Rory Alexander, Sam Retford, Séamus McLean Ross, Conor MacNeill, Jeremy Irvine, Hermione Corfield, Jamie Roy, Harriet Slater, and Tony Curran starring. (TV Insider)

Other

Among Us : This animated adaptation of the popular kids game of the same name will star Randall Park, Ashley Johnson, Yvette Nicole Brown, Elijah Wood, Dan Stevens, Liv Hewson, and Kimiko Glenn in voice roles.

: This animated adaptation of the popular kids game of the same name will star Randall Park, Ashley Johnson, Yvette Nicole Brown, Elijah Wood, Dan Stevens, Liv Hewson, and Kimiko Glenn in voice roles. The Dark Lake : Phoebe Tonkin will star in and executive produce this Australian crime series based on Sarah Bailey’s book. (Variety)

: Phoebe Tonkin will star in and executive produce this Australian crime series based on Sarah Bailey’s book. (Variety) The Dark Tower : Mike Flanagan will adapt this legendary Stephen King fantasy series. (The AV Club)

: Mike Flanagan will adapt this legendary Stephen King fantasy series. (The AV Club) The Holdout : This legal drama slash murder mystery based on Graham Moore’s novel will star Amy Adams as a headliner and executive producer.

: This legal drama slash murder mystery based on Graham Moore’s novel will star Amy Adams as a headliner and executive producer. The Office : Greg Daniels is working with Nathan for You ‘s Michael Koman to create a new show in the world of Dunder Mifflin. (Variety)

: Greg Daniels is working with ‘s Michael Koman to create a new show in the world of Dunder Mifflin. (Variety) Twilight: This adaptation of Stephenie Meyer’s bestselling vampire series will be animated. (Variety)

