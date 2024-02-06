Let the News Seduce You For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Interview with the Vampire Newsletter:

This May, let the tale seduce you. AMC has finally announced Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire Season 2 premiere date, in addition to sharing all-new photos from the episodes (one seen above) and revealing three new cast members.

Interview With the Vampire Season 2 will premiere on Sunday, May 12 at 9/8c on AMC and AMC+. Season 2 will consist of eight episodes.

The Interview With the Vampire Season 2 premiere date was announced at the Television Critics Association 2024 winter press tour on Tuesday, February 6 in Pasadena, California. Stars Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid, Assad Zaman, Eric Bogosian, and new cast member Delainey Hayles participated in the show’s TCA panel on the AMC network’s press day. Hayles plays Claudia in Season 2, replacing Bailey Bass who stepped away from the series in 2023. Ben Daniels also joins the cast as the vampire Santiago.

The new additions announced on February 6 are guest stars Breaking Bad‘s David Costabile as Leonard, a seasoned TV personality who has a run-in with Molloy; Roxane Duran as Madeleine, a character from the book with a connection to Claudia; and Bally Gill as “Real Rashid.”

In Interview’s eight-episode second season, which wrapped production last year in Prague, Paris, and New Orleans, the interview continues. In 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Anderson) recounts his life story to journalist Daniel Molloy (Bogosian). Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and teen fledgling Claudia (Hayles) conspired to kill the Vampire Lestat de Lioncourt (Reid), Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Théâtre des Vampires in Paris, with Claudia.

In Paris, Louis first meets the vampire Armand (Zaman). Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories.

Interview With the Vampire is executive produced by award-winning producer Mark Johnson, creator and showrunner Rolin Jones, and Mark Taylor, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice, the author of Interview With the Vampire, the first of The Vampire Chronicles series, the Lives of the Mayfair Witches franchise on which Mayfair Witches (also returning in 2024) is based, and more.

Both Interview and its sister series, Mayfair Witches, debuted in 2022 and 2023, respectively, as two of the top new series premieres on AMC+ and ranked among the top 10 basic cable dramas in the 2022/2023 television season in Nielsen live+3 ratings among adults 25-54 and adults 18-49.

See Anderson, Reid, Zaman, and the first shot of Bogosian in Season 2 below.

Louis and Claudia at a Cafe in Paris (Season 2 Episode 2)

The Vampire Armand in the Paris Timeline (Season 2 Episode 3)

Lestat Carries a Crucifix in a Dilapidated Church

Daniel Molloy Continues His Interview with Louis in Dubai

Interview With the Vampire, Season 2 Premieres Sunday, May 12, 9/8c, AMC