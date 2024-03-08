‘Suits: L.A.’: Lex Scott Davis Gives Big Update & Reveals Original Cast Members Could Appear

Florida Man star Lex Scott Davis has shared details about the upcoming Suits spinoff Suits: L.A., revealing that filming is set to begin next month, April 2024.

Speaking to People at the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood event on Thursday, March 7, Davis revealed, “There is a pilot script, and that’s what we’ll be filming in April. Fingers crossed that the pilot gets a series order. But I’m pretty excited. Pretty sure we’ll get our series order, for sure.”

As previously reported by Deadline, Davis will portray Erica Rollins in the highly anticipated legal procedural drama. Her character is described as a “savvy and strong-willed rising star” who works for Stephen Amell‘s Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York who has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles.

The spinoff comes after the original series found a whole new audience last year after landing on Netflix and Peacock in mid-2023, where it topped Nielsen ratings charts for a record 12 weeks. As a result, the show’s creator, Aaron Korsh, confirmed a spinoff was in development.

“So [Suits] has this resurgence that everyone’s excited about. And so, the news about dropping Suits L. A. is just, it’s going crazy,” Davis continued. “And I love it. It’s so much fun. I can’t wait to actually get started.”

Suits originally aired on the USA Network from 2011 to 2019 and starred Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter, Patrick J. Adams as Mike Ross, Gina Torres as Jessica Pearson, and Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane.

While the spinoff will follow new characters, Davis teased that “maybe” there could be “some sort of rollover from the original cast.”

“It’s not impossible,” she shared. “I would love that myself if there was, but we’ll see. You never know.”

Last month, Macht and Adams spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about Suits: L.A. and the potential of reprising their roles. While admitting they haven’t yet been asked to return, Macht noted, “I mean, I think it’s in a world where some characters could in fact come [back].”

Davis, who is known for her work on The L Word: Generation Q, as well as fellow legal drama All Rise, said she is “proud” to be part of such a big production, referring to it as a “pinch-me moment.”

“I am proud. I’m able to stand here proudly and say I’m excited that I am filling such big shoes,” she stated. “But I do know and I’m confident that I can handle it well, and I’ll be able to carry the torch well and make, hopefully make the original cast proud.”

Suits: L.A., TBA, NBC