‘Outer Range’: Josh Brolin Fights for His Family in Season 2 First Look (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
'Outer Range' Season 2 with Josh Brolin, Lili Taylor, and Tamara Podemski
Prime Video

Outer Range

 More

Prime Video is gearing up for another trip to the Outer Range as the streamer unveils a Season 2 premiere date for the genre-bending drama starring Josh Brolin.

Outer Range will officially premiere on Thursday, May 16, and in anticipation of the show’s return, Prime Video is unveiling several first-look photos featuring Brolin and his costars. Brolin, who stars in and executive produces the series, will make his directorial debut with Season 2’s penultimate episode.

Building upon Season 1’s foundation that set up the central mystery in motion, Season 2 ushers in an invigorating new chapter full of payoffs, grounded twists, and liberated character journeys. Season 2 comes from showrunner and executive producer Charles Murray, with all seven episodes set to drop at once exclusively on Prime Video.

Josh Brolin in 'Outer Range' Season 2

(Credit: Prime Video)

For those less familiar with the with the series, Outer Range focuses on Royal Abbott (Brolin), a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable phenomenon at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness, in the form of a dark void. The mystery surrounding the void on the west pasture of the Abbott family ranch deepens in Season 2 as Royal and his wife Cecelia (Lili Taylor) struggle to keep their family together in the aftermath of their granddaughter’s sudden disappearance.

With the stakes at an all-time high for the Abbotts, they’re now facing threats on multiple fronts. Season 2 thrusts the characters even deeper into the void with profound and unforeseen circumstances that could shake fabric of time itself.

Along with starring Brolin and Taylor, the series also includes an ensemble made up of Imogen Poots, Tamara Podemski, Lewis Pullman, Tom Pelphrey, Noah Reid, Shaun Sipos, Isabel Arraiza, Olive Abercrombie, and Will Patton. In addition to Brolin and Murray, Outer Range is executive-produced by Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Ernest McNealey, Tony Krantz, Heather Rae, and Jon Paré.

Scroll down for a closer look at some of the first look photos from Season 2 and stay tuned for more updates as we approach the premiere.

Outer Range, Season 2 Premieres Thursday, May 16, Prime Video

Lili Taylor and Josh Brolin for 'Outer Range'
Prime Video

Lili Taylor’s Cecelia and Josh Brolin’s Royal take a ride out.

Imogen Poots for 'Outer Range' Season 2
Prime Video

Imogen Poots’ Autumn has a reflective moment.

Tamara Podemski for 'Outer Range' Season 2
Prime Video

Tamara Podemski’s Deputy Sheriff Joy returns.

Olive Abercrombie for 'Outer Range' Season 2
Prime Video

Olive Abercrombie’s Amy looks off in a daze.

Tom Pelphry for 'Outer Range' Season 2
Prime Video

Tom Pelphrey’s Perry appears to be covered in some kind of dark liquid.

Isabel Arraiza and Lewis Pullman in 'Outer Range' Season 2
Prime Video

Isabel Arraiza’s Maria and Lewis Pullman’s Rhett share a sweet moment.

Will Patton in 'Outer Range' Season 2
Prime Video

Will Patton returns as Wayne Tillerson.

Shaun Sipos in 'Outer Range' Season 2
Prime Video

And Shaun Sipos is back as Luke Tillerson.

Noah Reid for 'Outer Range' Season 2
Prime Video

Noah Reid reprises his role as Billy Tillerson.

Lewis Pullman and Josh Brolin for 'Outer Range' Season 2
Prime Video

Pullman’s Rhett and Brolin’s Royal share some words over a drink.

Outer Range

Brad Pitt

Imogen Poots

Isabel Arraiza

Josh Brolin

Lewis Pullman

Lili Taylor

Olive Abercrombie

Shaun Sipos

Tamara Podemski

Tom Pelphrey

Will Patton

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Michael Weatherly and Sean Murray behind the scenes of the 'NCIS' Ducky tribute episode
1
‘NCIS’: Sean Murray Talks Michael Weatherly Reunion & Tiva Spinoff
Christel Khalil from The Young and the Restless
2
Christel Khalil Says ‘Y&R’ Fans Will ‘See a Different Side Of Lily’ When She Returns
Ryan Guzman, Aisha Hinds, Oliver Stark, Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Kenneth Choi, and Jennifer Love Hewitt — '9-1-1' Red Carpet
3
‘9-1-1’ Returns for Season 7: See Stars at the Premiere Party
Jeopardy! TOC game one
4
‘Jeopardy!’: Yogesh Raut Makes Fatal Error in Dramatic ‘TOC’ Finals – Fans React
Laura Dadisman at 'Love Is Blind: The Reunion'
5
Why Is Laura Not Attending ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 6 Reunion in Person?