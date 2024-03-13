Prime Video is gearing up for another trip to the Outer Range as the streamer unveils a Season 2 premiere date for the genre-bending drama starring Josh Brolin.

Outer Range will officially premiere on Thursday, May 16, and in anticipation of the show’s return, Prime Video is unveiling several first-look photos featuring Brolin and his costars. Brolin, who stars in and executive produces the series, will make his directorial debut with Season 2’s penultimate episode.

Building upon Season 1’s foundation that set up the central mystery in motion, Season 2 ushers in an invigorating new chapter full of payoffs, grounded twists, and liberated character journeys. Season 2 comes from showrunner and executive producer Charles Murray, with all seven episodes set to drop at once exclusively on Prime Video.

For those less familiar with the with the series, Outer Range focuses on Royal Abbott (Brolin), a rancher fighting for his land and family, who discovers an unfathomable phenomenon at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness, in the form of a dark void. The mystery surrounding the void on the west pasture of the Abbott family ranch deepens in Season 2 as Royal and his wife Cecelia (Lili Taylor) struggle to keep their family together in the aftermath of their granddaughter’s sudden disappearance.

With the stakes at an all-time high for the Abbotts, they’re now facing threats on multiple fronts. Season 2 thrusts the characters even deeper into the void with profound and unforeseen circumstances that could shake fabric of time itself.

Along with starring Brolin and Taylor, the series also includes an ensemble made up of Imogen Poots, Tamara Podemski, Lewis Pullman, Tom Pelphrey, Noah Reid, Shaun Sipos, Isabel Arraiza, Olive Abercrombie, and Will Patton. In addition to Brolin and Murray, Outer Range is executive-produced by Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Ernest McNealey, Tony Krantz, Heather Rae, and Jon Paré.

Scroll down for a closer look at some of the first look photos from Season 2 and stay tuned for more updates as we approach the premiere.

Outer Range, Season 2 Premieres Thursday, May 16, Prime Video