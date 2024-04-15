1,000 Hours of ‘NCIS,’ ‘Dance’ Top 10, Memorable Music Mayhem, WNBA Draft

Sonja Flemming/CBS

NCIS

9/8c

NCIS director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll) is a mighty manager of agents across the globe, but his own son, Jared (Spence D. Moore II), is a tougher nut to crack. “What makes NCIS so damn special?” the young man challenges his dad at his mom’s graveside, unwilling to understand why Vance and others so willingly sacrifice for the cause. In a history-making episode that marks the franchise’s 1000th hour across all the many spinoffs (of a show that was itself spun off from JAG), Jared gets an object lesson in dedication and service when Vance and his fellow NCIS colleagues come under attack. There are callouts to agents and adversaries from the past, and appearances by NCIS: L.A.’s Daniela Ruah and Hawai’i’s Vanessa Lachey (by satellite) and in person from former FBI agent Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano), who reminds us, “I’ve been saving the asses of NCIS for 20 years.” Bones alum T.J. Thyne guests as a tech visionary in a solid episode that reminds us why this show continues to enjoy global popularity, even after the departure of original team leader Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon). A new episode of NCIS: Hawai’i follows (10/9c).

Tom Griscom/FOX

So You Think You Can Dance

9/8c

Returning judge JoJo Siwa joins Allison Holker and Maksim Chmerkovskiy when the Top 10 contestants get down to business in their first official challenge. The dancers split into two groups, each learning the ropes of a demanding music video. Choreographers Luther Brown and Phillip and Makenzie Chbeeb provide the routines, the mastery (or lack) of which will decide who moves forward and who goes home.

AXS TV

Music Mayhem

Series Premiere 8/7c

A docuseries devoted to scandalous moments in rock history opens with a segment titled “Brits Behind Bars.” Music experts and TV/radio personalities rehash infamous incidents in which stars from the U.K. tangled with the law. Subjects include The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Ozzy Osbourne, David Bowie and Keith Moon.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

WNBA Draft

Special 7:30/6:30c

After raising NCAA women’s basketball TV ratings to new highs with her astonishing shooting prowess, Iowa’s Caitlin Clark is widely expected to be the No. 1 draft pick when the Indiana Fever gets first choice in the WNBA Draft, airing live from the Brooklyn Academy of Music. Analysts Rebecca Lobo and Andraya Carter join host Ryan Ruocco, with reporting from Holly Rowe. ESPN puts cameras with First Round teams in Indiana, Los Angeles, Dallas, Chicago and Washington, with coverage from the watch parties for the Fever and the Los Angeles Sparks.

