Theresa Nist is opening up about her Golden Bachelor divorce. In a new message posted on April 15, Theresa thanks the fans who have been supportive and speaks directly to those who are “confused” by the sudden split.

“To everyone who has expressed love, support and kindness to me I thank you from the bottom of my heart,” her Instagram message begins. “You are all such wonderful human beings. It means the world to me that you took the time to reach out to me, whether in person, on the phone, by text or by direct message. You are all so kind to do so. For everyone else who is confused and angry and who does not understand, please try to find it in your heart to understand and to try a little kindness. Not just for me but for the world and for everyone you encounter.”

Theresa calls The Golden Bachelor “one of the most incredible experiences” and something she “never expected to happen at this point” in her life. She “truly thought” her marriage to Gerry Turner would “last forever.” But, “even at the age of 70, you don’t know everything,” she admits.

She continues, “Sometimes things don’t go the way you planned and that’s okay. I take so many positives away from this experience, most importantly and above all the incredible friends I now have in all of these amazing, wonderful women and in Angie and Jenny, Payton and Charlee, the producers, the production crew and so many of you.”

Despite her and Gerry’s divorce just three months after getting married in a live TV special, Theresa encourages her followers to “please stay open to all the experiences, opportunities, and love that may come your way. Keep smiling, keep laughing… I will. I love you all.” She also posted a Dr. Seuss quote: “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.”

Theresa notably did not mention Gerry in her latest message. The couple sat down together to announce their divorce during the April 12 edition of Good Morning America.

After rumors that they were living separately, Gerry and Theresa confirmed that they were breaking up after falling in love on the senior citizen spinoff. Living in separate states — Gerry in Indiana and Theresa in New Jersey — and wanting to stay close to their families led to their heartbreaking decision to divorce.

Bachelor Nation rallied around Gerry and Theresa after their shocking announcement, and there’s still a lot of love between them. “I still love this person. There’s no doubt in my mind. I still am in love with her. I root for her every day,” Gerry said on GMA.