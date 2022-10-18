‘Élite’ Star Ester Expósito Joins New Series ‘La Isla Bonita’

Ester Expósito, a breakout star from Netflix‘s Spanish teen drama Élite, has joined the cast of La Isla Bonita, a new dramedy created by Élite director Ginesta Guindal.

According to Variety, Expósito will play Roxy in the series, which revolves around a group of friends living in a quaint house in Ibiza, Spain. Roxy rents a room in the house with hopes of becoming “someone” on social media and attending the island’s best parties. She lives with party animal Alfonso, idealist Peter, and environmentalist Sol.

Described as an “irreverent dramedy,” the series sees this group of friends forced to find an ingenious solution to keep their lives and home together after the owner decides to triple the rent for the summer months.

“La Isla Bonita is a personal series. Lustful. Loving. Full of vitality. This story is based on my own experiences in Ibiza and springs from my life values and emotions, from being a Millennial in today’s world,” said Ginesta (via Variety). “Ester’s ability to portray characters that are complex, contradictory, and relatable to audiences worldwide is a wonderful fit.”

Expósito is best known for her starring role as Carla Rosón Caleruega in the drama series Élite from 2018 to 2020. Last year, she briefly reprised her role as Carla in three short story episodes. Her other credits include the Netflix Spanish-Mexican thriller Somone Has to Die and the upcoming Spanish horror film Venus.

La Isla Bonita is produced by The Immigrant and Sábado Películas, with production-distribution indie Fremantle handling global distribution.

“Ginesta has a unique vision and style. She will create a wonderful and personal story around the world of Ibiza, showcasing its lights and shadows and emphasizing critical themes for our times,” stated Toni Carrizosa, CEO and producer of Sábado Películas.

La Isla Bonita, TBA