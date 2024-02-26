The story of Miami’s most notorious hotel comes to life in Hotel Cocaine, an eight-episode drama premiering this summer on MGM+.

Mayans M.C. star Danny Pino leads the series as Roman Compte, the man behind the Mutiny Hotel, with co-stars Yul Vazquez, Michael Chiklis, Mark Feuerstein, and Laura Gordon. TV Insider has the exclusive first look into the series in the photos below.

Hotel Cocaine comes from Godfather of Harlem and Narcos visionary Chris Brancato. It tells the story of Roman Compte, a Cuban exile and general manager of the Mutiny Hotel, the glamorous epicenter of the Miami cocaine scene of the late ‘70s and early ‘80s.

The Mutiny Hotel was Casablanca on cocaine; a glitzy nightclub, restaurant, and hotel frequented by Florida businessmen and politicians, international narcos, CIA and FBI agents, models, sports stars, and musicians. At the center of it all was Compte, who was doing his best to keep it all going and fulfill his own American Dream.

Vazquez plays Nestor Cabal, Chiklis is Agent Zulio, Feuerstein is Burton Greenberg, and Gordon is Janice Nichols in the crime thriller. Additional stars include Tania Watson and Corina Bradley, with recurring stars Mayra Hermosillo, Juan Pablo Raba, Erniel Baez, Nick Barkla, Cale Ambrozic, Camila Valero, and Maggie Lacey. Guest stars include John Ventimiglia as prolific writer Hunter Thompson and Larry Powell as singer Rick James.

Brancanto created the series and serves as executive producer and showrunner. Guillermo Navarro executive produces the series and directed the pilot episode. Michael Panes and Alfredo Barrios Jr. also serve as executive producers. The series is created by MGM+ Studios, in partnership with MGM Television, and filmed in the Dominican Republic.

Get an exclusive first look at Hotel Cocaine in the gallery below.

Hotel Cocaine, Series Premiere, Summer 2024, MGM+