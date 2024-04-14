‘American Idol’ Top 20 Reveal Brings Some Shocking Exits (RECAP)

Don’t Miss a Thing! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains spoilers for American Idol Season 22 Episode 10.]

American Idol presented a super-sized night of music during its first broadcast of the season in front of an audience in the Los Angeles studio. Host Ryan Seacrest revealed the Top 20 that made up America’s vote, results from last week’s Hawaii shows. This meant the journey ended for four hopefuls.

Those sent through to the next round based on almost 30 million votes sang for survival once more with words of wisdom from judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan. Monday’s episode will see another six exit the competition. The Idol hopefuls weren’t the only ones taking the stage. This evening featured entertainment courtesy of Teddy Swims, Paul Russell, and Idol alum Lauren Spencer-Smith. The latter had a full-circle moment performing “Fingers Crossed.”

Read on to find out who made the Top 20 cut.

Jack Blocker

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The 25-year-old from Dallas was the first voted into the next round. He recalled his family watching the show at home and voting for favorites in past seasons. Mom has been wearing a shirt with his face on it to campaign for votes while running errands. Jack sang “You Don’t Mess Around with Jim” by Jim Croce. Lionel thought it was the perfect song choice with his personality shining through. Katy called him the real deal. Luke can see it all come together.

Mia Matthews

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The 19-year-old spoke about her hometown of Centre, Alabama. She reflected on singing with her mom and sister on the Grand Ole Opry stage. Hoping to stand out further, the hopeful decided on “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” by Lainey Wilson. Katy said she found her roar. Luke thought it was a great performance and song choice. Lionel saw more confidence and artistic growth.

Mackenzie Sol

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The content creator from Las Vegas found more people knew him for comedy. He wanted to show who he really was through his music. Footage aired of how a young Mackenzie hijacked his mom’s audition on X Factor in the United Kingdom where Sharon Osbourne was among the judges. The 23-year-old chose “I’ll Never Love Again” by Lady Gaga. Luke was impressed at his journey and the performance. Lionel could feel his passion. Katy wanted a little more enunciation and told him not to forget to have fun up there.

Roman Collins

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

We were taken to the 24-year-old’s church in Long Beach with Dad. They talked about how he woke from a diabetic coma as a child. The worship leader decided on “Never Would Have Made It” by Marvin Sapp. Lionel said, “Let the congregation say Amen.” Katy thought it was a powerful song choice based on what he had been through. Luke added that it was one of the most powerful things he had seen on the show.

Kennedy Reid

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The 23-year-old mortician opened up about how the negative comments on social media affected her after her audition aired. Mom clapped back at the haters. Kennedy chose “Love Can Build A Bridge” by the Judds as a way to take her power back. Katy called it her metamorphosis moment. Luke said she was going to prove people wrong for the rest of her life. Lionel encouraged the hopeful not to listen to the idiots who don’t understand how hard they are working out here. Kennedy told Ryan she learned how to love herself through the Idol experience.

Ajii

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ajii called his dad his idol, moving from Pakistan with hopes of realizing the American dream. It’s because his dad works so hard that he hasn’t been able to come to see Ajii perform on the show in person. The 27-year-old from Brooklyn went the rock route with “Like a Stone” by Audioslave. Luke saw a lot of energy in the performance but told him not to get too yelly. Lionel dubbed him Mr. Feel Good. Katy loved the song choice and how he was pushing his vocals.

Jennifer Jeffries

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The 18-year-old from Starkville, Mississippi reflected on journal entries including one from her audition. She planned to keep journaling through the Idol journey. The student put her unique vocal stylings on “Grave Digger’ by Matt Maeson. Lionel said that she had an identifiable style and should embrace it. Katy thought she was in her head a bit. Luke said when she dives into her sound, he thinks America will fall in love with her.

Emmy Russell

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The granddaughter of Loretta Lynn recalled writing her first song at age 9. She was excited to perform an original “Want You” The song was about wanting someone who didn’t want the 24-year-old back. Ryan was touched. Katy liked the song but wanted more breath and longer notes from her. It was Luke’s favorite performance she had done. Lionel called it a hit record and called her an incredible songwriter.

Triston Harper

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The 15-year-old spoke about how songwriting helps him get his feelings out. He decided to perform the song “H-O-P-E,” which stands for Hold On Pain Ends. The country boy from the small town of McIntosh once again impressed teh judges. Luke thought it was remarkable watching him and that this was what he would do for the rest of his life. Lionel agreed and told him to enjoy Idol and prepare for the future. Katy called it a stellar performance, “the real deal Holyfield.”

Odell Bunton Jr.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Videos from his children aired in support of the platinum ticket holder. The 29-year-old Texan performed “The Door” by Teddy Swims, who took the stage earlier in the show and gave his compliments. Lionel said he could move people. Katy thought it was controlled in the beginning and then he let it ride into the sunset. Luke was happy to be able to sit and witness the talent like Odell, who is fighting for it all.

Kayko

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The “accidental” Idol hopeful spoke about his journey moving to Nashville and how he would write his songs on sticky notes. He gave the audience a talent showcase on song #485 called “Over You.” Katy said he will be a megastar and is excited to see him on tour. Luke found it fun to watch. Lionel believes in him and said he was sitting on a gold mine as a songwriter.

Jordan Anthony

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The 19-year-old Australian opened up about his weight loss journey. He saw some comparisons between boxing and songwriting. The artist sang “when the party’s over” by Billie Eilish. Luke loved the performance because it showed his range. Lionel liked how he was able to tell a story and made the song his own. Katy called it one of her favorite performances.

Quintavious

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

He recalled Tori Kelly wanting him to do her song “Hollow” back in Hawaii. The 22-year-old worship leader decided to do it this week as it was meant. A love song to God. Lionel said he was electric. Katy found him measured while staying true to his roots. It was Luke’s favorite performance from the Tennessean.

Kaibrienne “KB” Richins

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The 20-year-old decided to do her first original this week called “girl I am now.” It’s described as a love letter to her younger self. She spoke about her upbringing doing activities including riding dirt bikes, cheerleading, playing football, and wrestling. The Utah singer looked as though she froze in the performance but managed to power through. Katy said it’s boring when people are perfect and saw humanity in her performance. Luke liked the realness. Lionel related to KB, remembering a concert in Madison Square Garden. He concluded that she got them with her performance.

Nya

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The 28-year-old spoke about how her family came from Kenya and how there was pushback because she wanted to be a singer. Her biggest supporter was her dad Edward, who passed away. The Broadway performer decided to do “Georgia on My Mind” by Ray Charles in his honor. Lionel called it an undeniable performance. Katy was reminded of Jennifer Hudson. Luke said she was one of his favorite voices in the competition.

Jayna Elise

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The 2023 alum said her mom was what inspired her to get into music. It’s what they bonded over. The 22-year-old sang “My All” by Mariah Carey. Lionel got the vibe that she had been waiting for this moment for her whole life. Katy was happy America voted for her. “Way to be here, show up, and do a tremendous job,” Luke said.

Abi Carter

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The 21-year-old mentioned how Hawaii got her thinking about her grandfather, who passed away in 2021. Then when she got back from the trip, her grandmother also passed away. The platinum ticket winner sang “Welcome to the Black Parade” by My Chemical Romance, telling those who passed on that their memory carries on. Katy was a puddle throughout, transported to a new realm. Luke felt it was a glimpse into a bright future. Lionel called the performance magic.

Will Moseley

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The 23-year-old graduated from Georgia Southern University with a degree in Biology. The Hazelhurst resident gave himself a year to chase his musical dream. If it didn’t work out, he would look for a job. His audition song “Gone For Good” actually made it to number 2 on the iTunes country charts just below Beyoncé. Things are looking promising as he sang “Makin’ Me Look Good Again” by Drake White. Luke said he was always solid and on the money. Lionel loved the way he did his thing. Katy particularly liked the end of the song.

McKenna Faith Breinholt

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The 25-year-old from Gilbert, Arizona was surprised to find her audition had millions of views with those touched by her adoption story. Zach Williams and Dolly Parton even posted a reaction video. She went with “Both Sides Now” by Joni Mitchell, performing barefoot. Lionel liked how she made the song her own and planned to share it with Joni. Katy called her a pro and said she belonged in the Top 20. Luke felt the performance showed how she could win this thing.

Julia Gagnon

The 22-year-old took the last spot in the Top 20. She spoke about winning a local singing competition in Maine and how it helped her gain confidence. The platinum singer sang “I Believe” by Fantasia to close out the night. Katy loved the heartfelt delivery. Luke said she is inspiring people and has come so far. Lionel was proud of her.

With the Top 20 finalized, we said goodbye to Elleigh Marie, KBlocks, Blake Proehl, and Hailey Mia. What did you think of the results? Let us know if you agree with the results in the comments.

American Idol, Sundays and Mondays, 8//7c, ABC