‘Paradise City’: Everything We Know About Sterling K. Brown & Dan Fogelman’s Hulu Series

Sterling K. Brown is having a This Is Us reunion with series creator Dan Fogelman as the duo reteams for Hulu‘s upcoming series entitled Paradise City.

Below, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about the project, including who else will star alongside Brown in the series, as well as production updates and more.

What Is the Show About?

First announced in April 2023, the project was described as a thriller in which Brown will play the head of security for a former president. No additional storyline details have been unveiled at this time, but stay tuned for more updates as filming gets underway.

Production

The series has officially started filming as Fogelman took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes photo of Brown with the caption, “Day one. Here we go. @SterlingKBrown.” Shared on Wednesday, February 28, the image sees Brown in the camera frame as he appears to be surrounded by a suburban neighborhood setting.

As fans know, Brown and Fogelman previously collaborated on the NBC dramedy This Is Us where they captured the decades-long story of the Pearson family. Brown even won an Emmy for his role and Randall in the network series, which aired from 2016 until 2022.

The Cast

Several cast members were unveiled by Variety ahead of filming, with James Marsden, Julianne Nicholson, and Sarah Shahi set to star alongside Brown. According to the report, Marsden will play the president in this series, while Shahi is going to portray a therapist with secrets. As for Nicholson, she’ll take on the role of a political power broker.

Premiere Date

A premiere date window hasn’t been set, but considering filming has just started in early 2024, we wouldn’t expect any updates until later this year or early next year.