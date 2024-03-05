‘Young Sheldon’ Sequel With Montana Jordan & Emily Osment Is Officially Happening

Don’t worry: A series in the Big Bang Theory universe will be on CBS in the 2024-2025 season even though Young Sheldon is ending this spring.

The network has officially ordered a new half-hour, multi-camera comedy starring Montana Jordan and Emily Osment. (It was first reported to be in the works in January.) This sequel, created by the producing team behind the first two shows in the franchise, Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro and Steve Holland, follows Young Sheldon’s Georgie (Jordan) and Mandy (Osment) as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting and marriage.

“From the Big Bang Theory to Young Sheldon, the world of the Cooper family has been incredibly special to us,” said Lorre, Molaro, and Holland in a statement. “We’re very excited to continue their stories through the eyes of Georgie and Mandy.”

Added Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, “It has been a privilege to spend the last seven years with Sheldon and the Cooper family and now this wonderful journey will continue with Georgie and Mandy. Chuck and both Steves have done a masterful job developing these characters and entertaining generations of fans with relatable, heartwarming stories brought to life by Montana and Emily. We eagerly look forward to the next chapter in this beloved universe.”

Young Sheldon will wrap its seven-season run on May 16 with back-to-back episodes. It has been a consistent ratings winner, and given its and The Big Bang Theory‘s success, it’s no surprise that CBS wants more from this franchise. Young Sheldon premiered as the #1 new comedy of the 2017-2018 television season and became the #1 comedy in the 2019-2020 season after The Big Bang Theory ended. Now in its seventh and final season, it has remained television’s #1 comedy.

This new series will be joining quite a few already planned for the 2024-2025 season for CBS. Matlock starring Kathy Bates as the titular character in the update on the 1986 classic series, and the comedy Poppa’s House, with Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. were moved to then after the delay for the 2023-2024 season. And also already ordered to series for next year are: the Morris Chestnut-led Watson, a modern take of the titular doctor who worked alongside Sherlock Holmes, after the detective’s death, and NCIS: Origins, a prequel about young Gibbs (Austin Stowell) as he starts his career as a newly minted special agent at the fledgling NCIS Camp Pendleton office, with Mark Harmon serving as narrator and executive producer. There’s also possibly going to be a Fire Country spinoff, following a sheriff in Edgewater; Morena Baccarin is guest starring in the sixth episode of the drama’s second season, potentially setting that up.