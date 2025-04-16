‘Young Sheldon’ Star Iain Armitage Shares Heartbreaking Family Death

Young Sheldon star Iain Armitage is mourning the loss of his grandfather, Richard L. Armitage, whom he described as his “hero.”

The actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (April 15), where he shared news of the devastating loss with his followers. “I am heartbroken to share with you that my extraordinary grandfather died on Sunday. He was my hero and I adored him,” Armitage wrote alongside a gallery of photos of his grandfather, who would have celebrated his 80th birthday on April 26.

Armitage shared details of his grandfather’s life and achievements, including how he served in the Vietnam War, loved basketball and Taylor Swift, and had eight children and 12 grandchildren.

“I don’t even know how to begin to tell you about my grandfather, but one of his most significant achievements was helping to save the lives of over 30,000 people when evacuating South Vietnam in 1973,” the Big Little Lies alum continued.

“He was the father of 8 and the grandfather of 12. He loved basketball, USNA, and was also, somewhat unexpectedly, a Swiftie. I think he knew everything. I am endlessly proud to be his grandson, and I’m glad he knew it. I already miss your terrible jokes and I will miss and love you forever, Dad A,” Armitage concluded.

Fans, friends, and co-stars jumped into the comments to share their condolences, including his Big Little Lies castmate Darby Camp, who wrote, “So sorry to hear this. Thinking of you all.”

Actress Reagan To, who appeared in an episode of Young Sheldon, added, “I am so sorry to hear this. My heart goes out to you Iain ❤️ sending so much love to you and your family!”

Mean Girls (2024) star Jaquel Spivey wrote, “I’m so sorry for your loss Iain!!! Praying for you and your family through this difficult time. ❤️ Much love.”

One fan added, “My heart goes out to you iain. Take all the time you need to heal my love. Although we never truly fully heal from the loss of a loved one. Sending so much love to you and your entire family.”

“Special people stop living on the outside of us and start living on the inside until the day we meet again. May your love for him shelter your heart, Iain!” said another commenter.

“I see a resemblance. He looks like he was such a good man. So very sorry for your loss. You will never forget the love,” another added.

According to Parade, Armitage’s grandfather served as a Deputy Secretary of State under Colin Powell during President George W. Bush’s first term in office and spoke at Powell’s funeral in 2021.