How ‘Blue Bloods’ Bid Farewell to Treat Williams

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Blue Bloods Season 14 Episode 3, “Fear No Evil.”]

Blue Bloods paid tribute to the late Treat Williams in Season 14 Episode 3, “Fear No Evil.” It did so by bringing back the daughter of Williams’ Lenny Ross, Tess, played by Simone Policano.

Tess is an alcoholic experiencing ups and downs in her struggle to maintain sobriety. The bartender got herself into a bad fight that resulted in disorderly conduct and assault charges at the top of the episode, and she used her father’s Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) courtesy call to try and get herself out of jail.

Frank was shocked to meet with Tess in the booking room; he wasn’t sure why she had Lenny’s favor given to him by the commissioner. He’s heartbroken to learn that Lenny’s cancer had come back, and he died the night before. Tess’ violent outburst caused by a rowdy customer was driven by her grief. Tess and Lenny had only connected a few years prior. To lose her father after only having him in her life for a short time was deeply painful. She assumed Frank would help her out in her time of grief, but to her chagrin she learned he was still a stickler for the law.

Lenny would want Frank to help her get out of her charges, she says, as does Detective Abigail Baker (Abigail Hawk) as she chastises Frank for his lack of help. But Frank maintains that his best friend would know how he would act in response to Tess’ charges and would respect his decision. That may be true if he were alive, but Abigail was shocked that Frank wasn’t helping more in wake of Lenny’s death.

As usual, Frank figured out a way to adhere to the law while still giving Tess substantial support. He bailed her out of jail and provided her the contact info of a “damn good” defense attorney. If she does end up serving time for her actions, Frank says he will be there to support her no matter what. They end the episode on good terms, and with Frank extending an invitation to the Reagan family Sunday dinner, which was taking place the night before Lenny’s funeral service that week. Tess was a no-show, but there’s potential that Frank will try to get her to be part of the family in future episodes as a new father-figure to his best friend’s kid.

The episode ends with Frank giving a toast in honor of Lenny. Selleck, visibly grieving the late Williams (who was killed in a traffic accident in Vermont in June 2023), says, “There’s also someone who ate with us over the years but who won’t be back. Lenny Ross was my oldest friend, my closest confidant, my getaway driver, and I lost him this week. And it hurts like hell.”

“But Lenny would hate it if we got all teary and quiet and sad,” he continues. “So Lenny, we’ll miss you. Save me a seat at your table, and I’ll see you on down the road.”

The final frame before the credits was a dedication to Williams, featuring a photo of Selleck and the late star.

Williams appeared in six episodes across Blue Bloods‘ run. His final appearance on the series, the Season 13 finale, became one of the last performances of his career. Policano also guest-starred in that episode.

Elsewhere in Season 14 Episode 3, Jamie’s (Will Estes) undercover operation in a sex trafficking ring came to a close with the help of his nephew, Joe Hill (Will Hochman). Through shared intel, the uncle-nephew duo were able to bring the ring and its leader down, as well as save all of the kidnapped women. Maria, who was shot at the end of last week’s episode, awoke in the hospital to find that her sister, Carla, had been saved from the traffickers with Joe’s help. Now, a romance may be bubbling between Joe and Maria.

