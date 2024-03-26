‘Outlander’ Season 8: Caitriona Balfe & Sam Heughan Take Fans Behind the Scenes (VIDEO)

Don’t Be the Lass to Know! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Outlander Newsletter:

Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, and the rest of the Outlander family are back to work on the eighth and final season of the Starz hit as production begins in Scotland.

In a fun behind-the-scenes video from Starz, below, Balfe, Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, John Bell, and the creative team behind the time-traversing drama based on Diana Gabaldon‘s books reminisce about a decade of making television together. Pulling the curtain back, fans get a peek at the costumes, props, and more as the cast walks through the production offices and stages.

During the minute-long tease, Balfe and Heughan joke as they discuss scripts. “We’re doing that scene?” Balfe begins to say, questioning Heughan.

“There’s been a lot of rewrites. I don’t think you’re in it anymore,” Heughan instigates as Balfe gives him a playful shove.

As the cameras follow them, the pair who play Claire and Jamie Fraser reflect on their journey with showrunner Matthew B. Roberts noting, “A decade ago this is where we all started.”

“This has been our history,” Balfe adds.

“And what an amazing history it has been… with you,” Heughan says in response to Balfe.

“And you, darling,” she continues.

It’s clearly an emotional journey for Skelton, Rankin, and Bell as well as they all remember their first day on set as well as scenes from past seasons. As previously announced, Outlander‘s eighth and final season will include 10 all-new episodes beyond the remaining eight installments from Season 7’s second half, slated to arrive in November.

The series will continue the story of Claire and Jamie Fraser, a World War II combat nurse and an 18th-century Highlander warrior, brought together by unique circumstances after she was transported through time at Craigh Na Dun’s standing stones. Stay tuned for what’s to come as Claire and Jamie’s story unfolds on Starz, and keep an eye out for more sneak peeks at the final season.

Outlander, Season 7, Part 2, Premieres, November 2024, Starz